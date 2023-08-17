Cub Tracks’ OMG the feels

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Matt Shaw is still raking. Pete Crow-Armstrong is in the conversation. The Cubs are going to have to jimmy their rotation — as we’ve seen, it’s bad news about Marcus Stroman.

Javier Assad went Wednesday night. He’s been very good lately. Mike Clevenger provided opposition. Assad pitched well enough to win, had the bats been more cooperative early.

Assad tosses another quality start! pic.twitter.com/qGF8DUJ16z — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 17, 2023

Michael Fulmer had an impressive stint on the hill. Nicky Two Strikes with a basket job to get the Cubs on the board.

Nick Madrigal with a pinch-hit home run! pic.twitter.com/BtA8ZVkrrC — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 17, 2023

And a scoreless ninth for the Sox, thanks to Drew Smyly. Two Cubs get on against Santos, and the Morel equivalent is brought to bear! Yeah, I hollered and jumped up and down. Didn’t you?

Cubs walk it off! Cubs win!



Final: #Cubs 4, White Sox 3. pic.twitter.com/MFdzhn6Z5T — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 17, 2023

The Cubs are sending out postseason invoices to season ticket holders Wednesday afternoon, another sign that the team is in contention. https://t.co/snTXOaiL7u — Sun-Times Sports (@suntimes_sports) August 16, 2023

Nico Hoerner on the Score today live in Gallagher Way at Wrigley Field. Great interview.@nico_hoerner @670TheScore #Cubs pic.twitter.com/BefBAapNAn — Sam Bernero (@sambernero) August 15, 2023

Asked if Marcus Stroman (right rib cartilage fracture) could be out rest of year Hoyer said, “I have no idea. That's the honest truth. We don't really know at this point. …It’s not a real common pitching injury. I've never seen that before so for me to speculate would be false.” — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) August 16, 2023

Cubs manager David Ross comments on the new Marcus Stroman injury news ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kbYhJuqW9L — Ryan Herrera (@ryan_a_herrera) August 16, 2023

Carter Hawkins talks about PCA.

