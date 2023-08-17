 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ OMG the feels

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Crosstown Classic time. Go Cubs go. Can you believe it?

By Duane Pesice
/ new

Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Matt Shaw is still raking. Pete Crow-Armstrong is in the conversation. The Cubs are going to have to jimmy their rotation — as we’ve seen, it’s bad news about Marcus Stroman.

Javier Assad went Wednesday night. He’s been very good lately. Mike Clevenger provided opposition. Assad pitched well enough to win, had the bats been more cooperative early.

Michael Fulmer had an impressive stint on the hill. Nicky Two Strikes with a basket job to get the Cubs on the board.

And a scoreless ninth for the Sox, thanks to Drew Smyly. Two Cubs get on against Santos, and the Morel equivalent is brought to bear! Yeah, I hollered and jumped up and down. Didn’t you?

