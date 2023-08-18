Chicago Cubs vs. Kansas City Royals preview, Friday 8/18, 1:20 CT

Friday notes...

ONE-RUN GAMES: Thanks to Christopher Morel’s three-run walk-off homer Wednesday, the Cubs now are 14-14 in games decided by one run. They began the season 2-10. The Cubs were 26-27 in close games last year, 24-27 in 2021, 10-9 in 2020, 19-27 in 2019 and 26-25 in 2018, for a six-season total, including this year, of 119-129. They were 26-17 in 2017 and 34-21 in 2015. In 2016, while winning 103 games, they were just 22-23. Since 2000, the Cubs are 523-580-1 in one-run games, a .474 winning percentage. In all other games, they are 1,342-1,297, .509. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Royals lineup:

Cole Ragans heads to the mound this afternoon in Chicago to open the series vs. the Cubs. #WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/dKATT0CUWO — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 18, 2023

Jameson Taillon, RHP vs. Cole Ragans, LHP

Let’s just ignore that game Jameson Taillon threw last Sunday in Toronto, shall we?

All right. You can’t. It happened. Even with that, though, Taillon still has a 3.79 ERA and 1.190 WHIP over his last seven starts, and those are decent enough numbers.

He’s going to need to step up, though, over the season’s last six weeks. The last time he faced the Royals, July 28, 2022, he threw six shutout innings. Many of those hitters are gone from K.C., though — current Royals are just 3-for-10 against him.

Step up, Jamo.

Cole Ragans was the Rangers’ first-round pick (30th overall) in 2016 out of high school in Florida and came to the Royals June 30 as part of the deal that sent Aroldis Chapman to Texas.

Ragans faced six Cubs as a Ranger April 7 at Wrigley Field, and three of those Cubs aren’t on the team anymore! (Trey Mancini, Eric Hosmer and Miles Mastrobuoni.) So we can’t make any real judgments from that. Ragans didn’t throw well in relief in Texas, but in four starts with the Royals has posted a 2.38 ERA and 1.324 WHIP in 22⅔ innings, which is pretty decent. Throws hard, with a fastball at 96.

The Cubs have hit LHP pretty well this year, so go do your thing, Cubs hitters.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. You can find out if Marquee is available via a provider in your area here. It’s also on MLB Network (outside the Cubs and Royals market territories.)

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit our SB Nation Royals site Royals Review. If you do go there to interact with Royals fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

Discuss amongst yourselves.