Baseball history unpacked, August 18

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Eddie Hickey, Burleigh Grimes HOF, William Marriott, Mandy Brooks, Bernie Friberg, Bob Humphreys, Paul Popovich, Justin Wilson, Seiya Suzuki*. Also notable: Roberto Clemente HOF.

Today in history:

1201 - The city of Riga is founded.

- The city of Riga is founded. 1735 - Evening Post begins publishing (Boston, Mass).

- Evening Post begins publishing (Boston, Mass). 1872 - Aaron Montgomery Ward issues the first “catalog” for his mail-order business, it is one sheet listing 163 available items.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration (this also includes the history bullets). Thanks for reading, and thanks also for your cooperation.