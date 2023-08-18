Outside The Confines: A baseball namesake

Happy Friday!

There’s plenty of goodies in today’s links roundup, so let’s not muddle around. We’ve got a historically bad day at the park, a historically great team offense, a potentially irreversible Yankees slump, a female baseball wunderkind, and a rather painful baseball injury.

So grab your coffee, find a comfy place to sit as we ease ourselves into the weekend, and let’s jump into today’s links.

August 17: Kevin Brown suspended under suspicion that "turn the lights off, carry me home," is a reference to the Orioles losing a game, something that they have not done since 1991. https://t.co/YErgrqWN9B — Dan Szymborski (@DSzymborski) August 17, 2023

Lars Nootbaar just left the game with trainers after he fouled this ball off into an… unideal spot pic.twitter.com/KybNR7KDvn — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 17, 2023

The @Twins bring out Joe Mauer and Justin Morneau to honor @MiguelCabrera with a custom fishing rod, hat and tackle box in his final series in Minny. #RepDetroit pic.twitter.com/jvDM643QAX — Johnny Kane (@JohnnyKaneBSD) August 15, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.