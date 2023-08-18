Outside The Confines: A baseball namesake

Happy Friday!
There’s plenty of goodies in today’s links roundup, so let’s not muddle around. We’ve got a historically bad day at the park, a historically great team offense, a potentially irreversible Yankees slump, a female baseball wunderkind, and a rather painful baseball injury.
So grab your coffee, find a comfy place to sit as we ease ourselves into the weekend, and let’s jump into today’s links.
- Loved this fun little bit of Phillies history about quite possibly the unluckiest sports fan ever.
- Michael Baumann looks at the unlikely rise of both the Marlins and Orioles in the same season.
- Sarah Langs has 10 wild stats from the week that was.
- Jimmy Traina looks at how a home run led to a Dodgers fan naming his child after Mookie Betts.
- ESPN had a little more into the Dominican investigation into Wander Franco.
- Zack Meisel shares the story of a former MLB player whose struggle with Tourettes set him on a path to help others. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Sorry, this is just hilarious.
August 17: Kevin Brown suspended under suspicion that "turn the lights off, carry me home," is a reference to the Orioles losing a game, something that they have not done since 1991. https://t.co/YErgrqWN9B— Dan Szymborski (@DSzymborski) August 17, 2023
- This story about Diamond Sports suing Sinclair could be an interesting one to keep an eye on. (Reuters)
- Is Bobby Witt Jr. the best-kept secret of 2023? Dan Szymborski would like to convince you.
- Will Leitch assesses which teams have the hardest and easiest roads ahead to contend for the playoffs.
- Tom Verducci believes the Braves’ offense has no weaknesses.
- David Schoenfield tries to understand the Yankees’ slump.
- Sam Blum analyzes the rise, fall, and rise again of Christian Yelich. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Right in the Nootbaar.
Lars Nootbaar just left the game with trainers after he fouled this ball off into an… unideal spot pic.twitter.com/KybNR7KDvn— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 17, 2023
- Ben Clemens thinks Win Probability Added is a pretty cool stat.
- Michael Clair introduces us to the groundbreaking Australian double threat Genevieve Beacom, who is breaking barriers and paving the way for women in baseball.
- Amid their ongoing slide in the AL East, the Yankees are adding insult to injury as a former prospect speaks out against the club’s approach. Story by Nick Selbe.
- Melissa Lockard looks at fan-owned cooperatives in light of the recent situation in Oakland. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- This is just delightful.
The @Twins bring out Joe Mauer and Justin Morneau to honor @MiguelCabrera with a custom fishing rod, hat and tackle box in his final series in Minny. #RepDetroit pic.twitter.com/jvDM643QAX— Johnny Kane (@JohnnyKaneBSD) August 15, 2023
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.
