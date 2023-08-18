 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: A baseball namesake

How some well-times baseball heroics forced a fan to name his newborn daughter after Mookie Betts.

By Ashley MacLennan
Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Happy Friday!

There’s plenty of goodies in today’s links roundup, so let’s not muddle around. We’ve got a historically bad day at the park, a historically great team offense, a potentially irreversible Yankees slump, a female baseball wunderkind, and a rather painful baseball injury.

So grab your coffee, find a comfy place to sit as we ease ourselves into the weekend, and let’s jump into today’s links.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

