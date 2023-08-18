Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 18

The Cubs today claimed right-handed pitcher Edwin Uceta off waivers from the Mets. From the beginning of the calendar year, the Cubs are now the fifth organization (Diamondbacks, Tigers, Pirates, Mets) that Uceta has been a member of in 2023.

Uceta has been assigned to Iowa.

I forgot to mention this last night, but some of you got it in the comments anyway. Baseball America named the Cubs as the sixth-best farm system in baseball. (subscription required.)

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were sucker-punched by the Louisville Bats (Reds), 5-4.

Brendon Little started this game and allowed a run on two hits over three innings. Little struck out one and walked no one.

Luke Little had a good relief outing. He did not allow a hit or a run over two innings. The other Little walked one and struck out five.

However, Chris Clarke came on to get the save in the top of the ninth and he coughed up three runs on four hits in one inning to get the loss. Clarke struck out one batter and did not walk a batter.

Shortstop Luis Vazquez hit a solo home run in the third inning, his sixth on the season. Vazquez went 1 for 3.

DH Matt Mervis accounted for Iowa’s other three runs with his 15th minor league home run later in the third. Mervis was 3 for 4.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong was 1 for 4, extending his hitting streak to 12 games. Crow-Armstrong scored on the Mervis blast.

The Vazquez home run.

Luis Vázquez gets us on the board with this solo home run! pic.twitter.com/NLUQB4JTbQ — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) August 19, 2023

The Mervis home run.

Mash Mervis makes it 4-1 good guys! pic.twitter.com/tZMsISnv5W — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) August 19, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies knocked the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels) off the launchpad, 10-5.

Starter Walker Powell got the win after going six innings and allowing just two runs on two hits. Powell struck out eight and walked no one. Yeah, that’s a good day at the office.

After Hunter Bigge loaded the bases in the top of the eighth with just one out, Blake Whitney was called on to get out of the jam. After getting a fly out, Whitney gave up a two-run single to make the score 8-5. But the hitter was thrown out trying to go to second and Whitney then pitched a 1-2-3 top of the ninth for the save.

Whitney’s final line was no runs (of his own) on one hit over 1.2 innings. He struck out one and walked no one.

The Smokies hit five home runs tonight and two of them came off the bat of left fielder Jordan Nwogu. Nwogu hit a solo home run in the second inning and a two-run home run in the eighth. Nwogu went 2 for 4. He now has 14 home runs this year.

But the first two runs of the game came off the bat of third baseman BJ Murray Jr., who hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first. It was Murray’s 15th on the season. Murray went 2 for 4 and scored twice.

Right fielder Cole Roederer hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning, his 12th. Roederer went 2 for 4.

Finally, DH Haydn McGeary crushed a three-run home run in the fifth inning, his 16th and 13th with Tennessee. McGeary was 2 for 4.

Someone had to score on those home runs and catcher Pablo Aliendo went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored.

All ten runs scored by Tennessee came on home runs.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs surfed past the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers), 6-5.

Brody McCullough pitched the first three innings and allowed one unearned run on three hits. He walked two and struck out three.

McCullough didn’t throw five innings, so Nick Hull got his first South Bend win in relief. Hull pitched four innings and gave up two runs on four hits—including a solo home run. Hull did not have a strikeout or issue a walk.

Frankie Scalzo Jr. pitched the ninth inning and despite allowing an unearned run on two hits, he got the save anyway. Scalzo struck out one and walked no one.

Right fielder Christian Franklin gave South Bend a much-needed insurance run with a solo home run in the top of the ninth. It was Franklin’s ninth home run and sixth in High-A. Franklin was 1 for 3 with a walk and a stolen base. He scored twice.

Second baseman Josh Rivera was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI single in the second inning. He also scored one run.

Catcher Moises Ballesteros was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Third baseman Luis Verdugo went 2 for 4. He scored one time and drove in one.

Franklin’s home run.

Christian Franklin homered off his face on the video board in celebration of being named a top 30 Cubs prospect. pic.twitter.com/bdfXQXWd60 — Brad (@ballskwok) August 19, 2023

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans netted the Columbia Fireflies (Royals), 5-3.

Starting pitcher Kevin Valdez pitched four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit. He did struggle with control as he walked four and struck out three.

Landon Ginn got his first professional win in his first game with Myrtle Beach. Ginn allowed a run on one hit and one walk over two innings. He struck out one.

Starlyn Pichardo got into some major trouble in the ninth inning when the first two batters reached on a single and a walk. So he exited for Gregori Montano, who had troubles of his own but managed to get the save. Montano pitched one inning and allowed one hit and he hit one batter. He allowed no runs of his own, but he did let both inherited runners score. Montano did not have a walk or a strikeout, but he did commit a run-scoring balk.

Shortstop Jefferson Rojas hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, his sixth of the season. Rojas was 2 for 5 and scored twice. He also stole a base.

Catcher Miguel Pabon was 2 for 3 with a walk and a hit-by-pitch. Pabon scored one run.

First baseman Brian Kalmer had a two-run triple in the first inning. He went 1 for 5.

The Rojas blast.

No. Stopping. Rojas.



His sixth home run of the year makes it a 4-1 Pelicans’ lead!#MBPelicans | #NextStartsHere pic.twitter.com/dSBAFDnGta — Myrtle Beach Pelicans (@Pelicanbaseball) August 19, 2023

ACL Cubs

Losing to the Rockies, 11-2 in the 7th.

Brennen Davis was 1 for 2 with a walk as the left fielder.