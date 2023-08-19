Chicago Cubs vs. Kansas City Royals preview, Saturday 8/19, 1:20 CT

Today's roster move: Here

THROWING THIS OUT FOR DISCUSSION: The Cubs’ two runners thrown out on the bases Friday raised their season total to 41, sixth most among all 30 teams. The Reds have 55; the Guardians, 50. The average of the 29 other teams is 35. The Cubs’ breakdown: 13 runners out at home, 13 at third, 10 at second and five at first. The outs on the bases include runners doubled off on line drives, trying for second on a hit as Nico Hoerner did Friday and trying to advance on a ball that gets past the catcher. They do not include pickoffs or caught stealing. Cubs runners have been picked off three times and caught stealing 23. Last year, the Cubs made 68 outs on base, second to the Rays’ 73. They were picked off 5 times and caught stealing 37, also second, to the Rangers’ 41.

HE'S HOT: Nico Hoerner, last 21 games since July 25: .333/.423/.500 (28-for-84) with five doubles, three home runs, 10 walks and 17 runs scored. He's also working on a 15-game on-base streak.

Nico Hoerner, last 21 games since July 25: .333/.423/.500 (28-for-84) with five doubles, three home runs, 10 walks and 17 runs scored. He’s also working on a 15-game on-base streak. ALSO HOT: Jeimer Candelario, 14 games as a Cub: .396/.482/.563 (19-for-48) with five doubles, a home run, eight walks and nine runs scored.

Jeimer Candelario, 14 games as a Cub: .396/.482/.563 (19-for-48) with five doubles, a home run, eight walks and nine runs scored. GOOD PITCHING: Michael Fulmer, last 31 appearances since May 28: 1.60 ERA, 1.040 WHIP, .171 opponents BA, 37 strikeouts in 33⅔ innings.

Michael Fulmer, last 31 appearances since May 28: 1.60 ERA, 1.040 WHIP, .171 opponents BA, 37 strikeouts in 33⅔ innings. SITE NOTE: I am invited to an annual bleacher BBQ after today’s game. So, today’s recap will be delayed an hour or so after its normal posting time for a home game.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Royals lineup:

Here's how we're taking the field behind Brady Singer this afternoon in Chicago.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/C4EpQ1cKHK — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 19, 2023

Justin Steele, LHP vs. Brady Singer, RHP

Justin Steele hasn’t been quite as crisp since the All-Star break than before, but in six starts since the break he has a 3.38 ERA and 1.471 WHIP, which is still pretty decent.

He has never faced the Royals or anyone on their active roster. Hopefully that’ll be to his advantage. These numbers are often random, but Steele’s ERA is almost a run better in day games (14 starts, 2.43) than night games (eight starts, 3.35). Maybe it matters, maybe it doesn’t. As always, we await developments.

Brady Singer was the Royals’ first-round selection in 2018 (18th overall) out of the University of Florida, chosen six picks ahead of Nico Hoerner.

His MLB career so far has been middling. Last year he was pretty good (4.5 bWAR), this year not so much. He has been throwing better lately after a bad start. Over his last 14 starts: 3.44 ERA, 1.135 WHIP.

Singer’s only career start vs. the Cubs was August 4, 2020 and just one Cub remains on the team who faced him, Ian Happ (0-for-1, a walk). Nick Madrigal is 4-for-8 against Singer and Jeimer Candelario is 7-for-16 (.353) with two doubles and three walks.

