Cub Tracks is just a biscuit short

The Cubs spilt the series with the pitiable Pale Hose but we shan’t cry over that and instead will look forward to a Royal weeding as the Cubs mow down the Happless Kansas City crew with Ruthless precision, their bats literally en fuego in the Chicago summer heat.

Yeah. You want some of what I’ve been smoking. Mike Lupica, of all people, got ahold of some.

“That Wrigley buzz never gets old.”

Travels well, too. I left a quarter-century ago.

So, how’d the Cubs do?

They scored three in the fourth after staking the Royals to a two-run lead. And they gave it away in the sixth, after a Wisdom miscue. And that was it as far as scoring. The Cubs will have to win the other two games. That one’s gone. Steely J is going today. We got this.

“We’re gonna have to have Rucker step up, [Daniel] Palencia step up,” Ross said. “Hayden can take the ball for some length down there. Who knows? If guys aren’t performing, there’s guys in the minor leagues waiting for their opportunity to help as well. This is why it’s important to have really good pitching and depth throughout your organization and guys continue to get better and grow. “It’s never just one guy or three guys and the back end.” — Martinez.

“We’ll see. He’s been playing great,” Hoyer said. “I think it’s way too early to talk about that. He hasn’t been in Triple-A too long, but he’s playing great. It’s been fun to watch. And obviously he has a skill-set, certainly, that can benefit us in a lot of ways.” — Bastian.

Larry Hawley (WGN9*): How Cubs, PAWS Chicago used City Series to find a few dogs new homes. “PAWS Chicago held an adoption day in conjunction with the MLB franchise on Wednesday ahead of the second game between the Cubs and the White Sox.”

