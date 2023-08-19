Cubs roster move: Miles Mastrobuoni recalled, Tucker Barnhart DFA

Miles Mastrobuoni has hit very well for Triple-A Iowa this year: .295/.449/.473 in 39 games, with 11 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 36 walks.

Today, the Cubs recalled him from Triple-A Iowa. To make room on the 26-man roster, Tucker Barnhart was designated for assignment.

Mastrobuoni’s numbers have not been so good at the MLB level, although in his last 10 games for the Cubs from July 16-28, before his last reassignment to Iowa, he batted .333/.394/.433 (10-for-30). That included his first MLB home run against the Cardinals July 21 [VIDEO].

I assume Mastrobuoni will be used as a true utility player, as he can play second base, third base, shortstop and a couple of outfield positions, and likely not get too many starts. This move could mean more playing time for Nick Madrigal.

Barnhart hit .202/.285/.257 in 44 games with the Cubs. As was the case with Trey Mancini, Barnhart was signed through 2024, so the Cubs are eating some more money. This also opens a spot on the 40-man roster.

As always, we await developments.