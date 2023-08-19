Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 19

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs burned the Louisville Bats (Reds), 7-5.

Starter Caleb Kilian pitched 4.2 innings and was touched for two runs, one earned, on five hits. Kilian walked one and struck out three.

Because Kilian came one out short of five innings, the win went to Samuel Reyes in relief. But Reyes earned it with 2.1 scoreless innings, giving up just one hit. Reyes struck out three and walked one.

Whatever has been wrong with Cam Sanders this month, it continued tonight. Tasked to protect a 7-2 lead in the ninth, Sanders retired only one batter. He allowed a two-run home run and then loaded the bases on three walks before he was replaced by Tyler Duffey. Duffey got the save, although he did give up a two-out walk to force in one run. But a grounder the third base ended it.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong extended his hitting streak to 13 games by going 2 for 5 with a double and a triple. Crow-Armstrong drove in two, scored once an stole a base.

DH Yonathan Perlaza was 2 for 4 with a walk and a double. He drove in two runs.

“Hollywood Pete” with a triple.

Home to third in 11.37 seconds..is that fast? pic.twitter.com/llGMK3QtmG — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) August 20, 2023

Some defensive wizardry from Luis Vazquez.

Your @GreatClips Clip of the Game is this diving play from Luis Vázquez! pic.twitter.com/UjkMsp9HJ6 — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) August 20, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were incinerated by the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels), 9-0.

Joe Nahas started he got the loss, even if other pitchers were more responsible for the blowout. Nahas pitched 3.2 innings and gave up one run on six hits. He struck out five and walked no one.

The Trash Padas scored seven runs in the fifth inning. The two responsible pitchers were Carlos Guzman and Brailyn Marquez.

The Smokies had just three hits. Third baseman Andy Weber went 1 for 3 with a double and a walk.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were carried out to sea by the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers), 4-3 in ten innings.

Starter Luis Devers gave South Bend four strong innings, allowing just one run on four hits. Devers struck out seven, walked two and hit one batter.

Johzan Oquendo gave South Bend three strong innings of scoreless relief, allowing just one hit. Oquendo struck out four, walked one and also hit one batter.

After South Bend scored a run in the top of the tenth, Angel Gonzalez gave two runs back and took the loss. The final line on Gonzalez was two runs, one earned, on one hit over a third of an inning. He walked three (so you can see where the problem was) and did not strike anyone out.

Right fielder Christian Franklin hit a solo home run in the second inning. Not only was it Franklin’s tenth home run this year and seventh with South Bend, it was his second-straight game with a home run. Franklin was 1 for 2 with two walks.

In the fourth inning, catcher Moises Ballesteros hit a solo home run, his fifth. Ballesteros went 1 for 4.

Third baseman Luis Verdugo was 2 for 4 with an RBI single in the tenth inning.

Franklin’s home run.

Christian Franklin does it again! Another HR off the video board. Probably needs to try AA. pic.twitter.com/uGFjAWSjQs — Brad (@ballskwok) August 19, 2023

Ballesteros home run.

Moises Ballesteros has the power. pic.twitter.com/tuu12lBrPu — Brad (@ballskwok) August 19, 2023

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were blinded by the Columbia Fireflies (Royals), 7-1.

Drew Gray pitched the first two innings without allowing a run. He gave up two hits and issued two walks. Gray struck out five and hit one batter..

Erian Rodriguez took over in the third inning and took the loss. Rodriguez surrendered four runs, three earned, on six hits over 2.2 innings. Rodriguez struck out three, walked one and hit one batter.

Center fielder Brett Bateman was 2 for 3 with a walk and the lone Birds RBI.

ACL Cubs

Lost to Giants Black, 4-2.

Brennen Davis played the entire game in right field and went 3 for 4 with two doubles.