Outside The Confines: Houston doesn’t have a problem

All the news from the trade deadline. Plus an Astros no-hitter

By Josh Timmers
I get the unenviable task of covering all the deals from the trade deadline. Of course, that’s impossible, but I’ll try to get to all the big ones. If I missed your favorite, I apologize. Unless your favorite is the Jeimer Candelario deal, which we’ve already covered around here enough.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

