Cubs roster move: Marcus Stroman to injured list, Jose Cuas added to active roster

Marcus Stroman had a terrible July, with a 9.11 ERA and getting hit hard in almost every start.

Today, the team has placed him on the 15-day injured list with right hip inflammation, retroactive to yesterday. They added newly-acquired reliever Jose Cuas to the active roster to take Stroman’s place.

Monday, the Cubs acquired Cuas from the Royals in exchange for outfielder Nelson Velázquez.

Cuas has pitched in 45 games for the Royals this year with a 4.54 ERA and 1.608 WHIP. He has 52 strikeouts in 41⅔ innings, but has also walked 21. He had similar numbers in 47 games for Kansas City in 2022.

Cuas has a funky sidearm motion. Here he is striking out Willi Castro of the Twins last week [VIDEO].

Incidentally, his name is pronounced "KWAS."

Here's hoping the rest will help Stroman down the stretch. His next turn in the rotation comes up Saturday, and I'd think either Javier Assad or Hayden Wesneski will start in Stroman’s place.