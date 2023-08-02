Cody Bellinger named National League Player of the Month for July

Cody Bellinger is rapidly turning into one of the best signings the Cubs have made in recent years.

Today, he was named National League Player of the Month for July. He hit .400/.432/.690 (40-for-100) with five doubles, eight home runs, 24 RBI and 21 runs for the month, along with playing plus defense at both first base and in center field.

The Cubs made a commitment to this year's team by not trading Bellinger at the deadline. Hopefully he and his teammates can continue to deliver.

Bellinger is the first Cub to win this award in almost seven years. The last Cubs Player of the Month, before now, was Kris Bryant in August 2016.