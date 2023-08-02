Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 2

Iowa Cubs

Postponed for wet grounds. Doubleheader on Thursday.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies clouded the vision of the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds), 13-4.

Cade Horton went four innings in his Double-A debut and kept the Lookouts scoreless. He allowed just two hits, both singles. Horton struck out six and walked no one.

Because Horton didn’t go five innings, the win went to Porter Hodge in relief. Hodge surrendered one run on three hits over 2.1 innings. He struck out two, walked one and hit one batter.

Right fielder Jordan Nwogu hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, his 11th home run on the year. Nwogu went 1 for 4 with a walk.

Left fielder Owen Caissie doubled and tripled in a 2 for 5 night. He had two RBI and scored twice.

Catcher Pablo Aliendo was 1 for 2 with three walks. One of those walks came with the bases loaded for one RBI and he scored on Nwogu’s slam.

The Smokies drew 15 walks in this game, as opposed to just eight hits.

Horton’s six strikeouts.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were bitten by the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers), 4-2.

Starter Brody McCullough took the loss after getting touched for three runs, two earned, on four hits over four innings. McCullough struck out three and walked two.

Second baseman James Triantos went 2 for 4 and scored a run in the ninth inning on a wild pitch.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were swept in a doubleheader, losing the continuation of yesterday’s game 8-6 and today’s regularly-scheduled game 4-3.

Nick Hull started game one and took the loss after getting shelled for seven runs, six earned, on three hits over 3+ innings. Hull walked four and struck out three.

First baseman Reviaj Garcia was 2 for 5. He scored one run and drove one in.

Jackson Ferris started game two and also dominated, but he took the loss anyway. He allowed a one-out walk in the fourth inning and was immediately relieved by Gregori Montano. Montano let that inherited runner score and then two more runs of his own that inning.

The final line on Ferris was one run on no hits over 3.1 innings. He struck out nine and walked just two.

Montano allowed three runs on four hits over one inning. He walked one and struck out three.

Angel Hernandez took over for Montano and he faced five batters. He struck out all five swinging.

Right fielder Rafael Morel hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning as the Pelicans rallied for three runs, but came up one run short. Morel was 2 for 3. He now has 11 home runs on the season.

In his low-A debut, 18th-round pick Brian Kalmer was a perfect 2 for 2 with a walk. He scored one run.

Center fielder Ismael Mena was 2 for 3 with a stolen base.

ACL Cubs

Losing to the Athletics, 11-5 in the fifth inning.