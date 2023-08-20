Chicago Cubs vs. Kansas City Royals preview, Sunday 8/20, 1:20 CT

Sunday notes...

NOT WALKING ON BY: Justin Steele yesterday registered the 15th start by a Cubs pitcher this season of at least six innings with no walks. That is one more than the Cubs had in all of both 2022 and 2021. This year, Steele has done it four times; Kyle Hendricks, Drew Smyly and Hayden Wesneski, three; and Jameson Taillon, two. The Cubs have had 1,813 such starts since 1901, by 253 different starters, including 364, by 56 starters, since 2000. Steele is among 17 who have done it six times. 81 have done it at least seven times, topped by five with at least 40: Grover Cleveland Alexander (67), Ferguson Jenkins (56), Greg Maddux (57), Kyle Hendricks (47) and Mordecai “Three Finger” Brown (46). Rick Reuschel just missed joining the group, with 39. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Kyle Hendricks, RHP vs. Jordan Lyles, RHP

Kyle Hendricks is basically throwing at fifth-starter rate. This is fine as long as he eats up innings, which he’s doing. He’s at a career-low K rate — but also at a career-low walk rate. He just doesn’t have much margin for error.

He last faced the Royals August 4, 2020 and most of those guys are gone. Only three current Royals have ever faced him. Hopefully that will be to his advantage this afternoon.

Jordan Lyles. Oh, man, pull up a chair, do I have stuff to tell you about Jordan Lyles. He’s become the archetypical inning eater in MLB today — so much so that Lindsey Adler wrote an entire article about him doing exactly that.

But you know what, Lyles is just not a very good pitcher anymore. He is 31 innings short of qualifying for this year’s ERA title and should have at least six starts left, so it’ll be close. He’s currently sporting a 6.30 ERA. If he continues at that pace it would be the second-highest ERA from any qualified starter (in a non-strike year) since 1936. Only Jose Lima (6.99 in 2005, also for the Royals) was worse. He’s currently leading MLB in earned runs allowed (92) and the A.L. in home runs allowed (28).

He’s made 344 MLB appearances and 237 starts, throwing 1,459 innings and has never pitched in the postseason. Only three times in 13 years has he pitched for a team that finished with a winning record (2017 Rockies, 2018 Brewers, 2019 Brewers) and FIVE times he’s pitched for a team that lost 100 games (2011-12-13 Astros and 2021 Rangers), and that’s very likely going to be six after this year ends.

My friends, that is perseverance. Per his baseball-reference page he’s also made over $43 million doing all that over 13 seasons — and the Royals have him signed to eat innings again next year.

You might remember him making his MLB debut at Wrigley Field May 31, 2011 and I present that boxscore link to you for amusement value.

Oh, yes, current Cubs. Dansby Swanson and Ian Happ have homered off Lyles, for whatever that’s worth.

Please visit our SB Nation Royals site Royals Review. If you do go there to interact with Royals fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

