Cub Tracks’ nerves of Steele

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. No need for nervousness, Steely J was on the case.

By Duane Pesice
Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Cubs move on, with Edwin Uceta and Richard Bleier, minus Tucker Barnhart, who went the way of the DFA.

They had their hitting shoes on Saturday, in the park, on a fine 80-degree August day, with the wind blowing out, and a Bellinger bellringer staked them to a small lead, in response to a single run scored by KC.

Jeimer Candelario got the hard part of the cycle over with and scored the third tally.

Justin Steele pitched like he is capable of. Belli kept bombing.

The runs kept on coming. The bullpen struggled a bit. But Adbert shut the door and turned off the lights. Meatloaf for the taking, today.

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

