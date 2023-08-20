Cub Tracks’ nerves of Steele

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Picture perfect day at beautiful, historic Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/UKMcAMXCiB — CHGO Cubs (@CHGO_Cubs) August 19, 2023

The Cubs move on, with Edwin Uceta and Richard Bleier, minus Tucker Barnhart, who went the way of the DFA.

Today we pay tribute to legendary radio host, and everybody's best friend in the whole world, Lin Brehmer. @93XRT @MetroChicago pic.twitter.com/ElQKkmeVqw — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 19, 2023

They had their hitting shoes on Saturday, in the park, on a fine 80-degree August day, with the wind blowing out, and a Bellinger bellringer staked them to a small lead, in response to a single run scored by KC.

Belli to the bleachers! pic.twitter.com/2ySs8GywjF — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 19, 2023

Jeimer Candelario got the hard part of the cycle over with and scored the third tally.

This man be MOVIN'! pic.twitter.com/5IBl1VqMno — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 19, 2023

Justin Steele pitched like he is capable of. Belli kept bombing.

How many HRs will Belli hit?



*The limit does not exist* pic.twitter.com/LWsucTUU0w — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 19, 2023

The runs kept on coming. The bullpen struggled a bit. But Adbert shut the door and turned off the lights. Meatloaf for the taking, today.

