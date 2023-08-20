Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 20

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were bitten by the Louisville Bats (Reds), 9-8.

Nick Neidert started and gave up three runs on six hits over four innings. One of those hits was a solo home run by former Iowa Cub Jason Vosler, who hit three against his former team in the six-game series. Neidert walked two and struck out five.

Keegan Thompson pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Neidert, allowing just one hit. Thompson struck out one and walked no one.

Brad Boxberger threw an inning in a rehab appearance. Boxberger gave up a run on two hits and a walk. He did not strike anyone out.

Edwin Uceta took the loss in his Cubs organizational debut. Uceta gave up a three-run home run in the eighth inning to Chuckie Robinson. His final line was three runs on two hits and a hit batter in just one-third of an inning. He did not record a strikeout.

Second baseman Jake Slaughter tied the game up 3-3 with a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning. It was Slaughter’s 19th home run this year. Slaughter was 2 for 3 with a walk. He scored twice.

That home run by Slaughter gave him the team lead in home runs, which lasted two batters until left fielder Yonathan Perlaza connected for his 19th home run to regain a tie for the team lead. The blast came with the bases empty. Perlaza went 2 for 4 with a walk today. He had two total runs batted in.

Third baseman Chase Strumpf hit the third Iowa solo home run with his 17th on the year and tenth with Iowa. Strumpf was 2 for 4 with a walk and two RBI.

Shortstop Luis Vazquez was 2 for 4 with a walk and a two-run single in the bottom of the ninth. The Cubs rally in that inning was cut short when pinch-runner Bryce Windham failed to touch second base while going from first to third on that two-run single by Vazquez.

Pete Crow-Armstrong was 1 for 5 with one run scored, extending his hitting streak to 14 games.

Slaughter’s home run.

Jake Slaughter's team-leading 19th home run of the year ties it up! pic.twitter.com/jnBWRdXRYg — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) August 20, 2023

Perlaza’s blast.

Yonathan Perlaza says not so fast, tying Slaughter for the team lead with his 19th home run of the year to give us a 4-3 lead! https://t.co/uLtsPmCPhH pic.twitter.com/zQNRtZi9LB — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) August 20, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies composted the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels) 12-5.

The only runner to reach off of Smokies starter Kohl Franklin over the first three innings came on an error. Franklin did run into more problems in the fourth inning and finished with a line of two runs on two hits over four innings. He walked one, hit one batter and struck out six.

The win went to Riley Martin, since Franklin didn’t go five innings. Martin pitched two scoreless innings, giving up just one infield single. Martin struck out four and walked no one.

The Smokies scored four runs in the first, three in the second and two in the third and never looked back. Center fielder Jordan Nwogu hit a two-run home run in the third inning, his 15th overall and his third in the past three games. Nwogu went 2 for 4.

In the eighth inning, DH Haydn McGeary tacked on another run with a solo home run, his 17th and third in Double-A. McGeary was 1 for 3 with a walk and he was hit by a pitch. McGeary drove in two runs total and scored twice.

Third baseman BJ Murray Jr. walked with the bases loaded in the first inning, doubled home two runs in the second and had an RBI single in the eighth for four total RBI. Murray finished his day going 3 for 4 with two doubles and one run scored.

Other than Murray and Nwogu, everyone in the Smokies lineup had exactly one hit.

Nwogu showing opposite field power.

Nwogu’s third dinger this week, 15th this year pic.twitter.com/cOm8R8CHFA — TheBullpen (@RealCubsAnalyst) August 20, 2023

Murray’s double. Err, one of them.

BJ Murray gives the Smokies a 7 to 0 lead with this two-run double pic.twitter.com/JIMTyR86O9 — TheBullpen (@RealCubsAnalyst) August 20, 2023

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were flooded by the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers), 5-0.

Michael Arias started and collected the loss after hurling 3.1 innings and allowing two runs on four hits. He walked two and struck out three.

South Bend had four hits today, all singled. Shortstop Matt Shaw was 2 for 4.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were mystified by the Columbia Fireflies (Royals), 16-3.

Marino Santy got pulverized for eight runs on six hits over just 1.2 innings. Four of the eight runs were unearned. Santy walked four and struck out just one.

Jose Romero tossed three scoreless innings in the only bright spot for the Pelicans pitching staff. He allowed three hits, walked no one and struck out four.

DH Brian Kalmer continued to impress, hitting a two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning. Kalmer now has five home runs in just 15 games with the Pelicans. Kalmer was 3 for 4 with two runs batted in.

Right fielder Rafael Morel tallied the other Birds run with a solo home run in the eighth inning. It was Morel’s sixth this year. Morel went 2 for 4 with a walk. He scored twice.

Shorstop Cristian Hernandez was 2 for 4 with a double.

ACL Cubs

Off day. Their season ends on Tuesday.