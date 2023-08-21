Baseball history unpacked, August 21

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Today in baseball history:
- 1883 - In the most decisive shutout in major league history, the Philadelphia Quakers rout the Providence Grays 28-0. (1,2)
- 1901 - At Washington, umpire John Haskell is involved in another violent incident during the Washington-White Sox game when Sox SS Frank Shugart punches him after a disputed ball four call, followed by a Nationals bases-loaded triple. Teammate Jack Katoll tries to add his two cents, and a fan jumps in punching Shugart. The police intervene and both players are arrested. Shugart will be expelled. Washington’s Win Mercer lives up to his name with an 8-0 win over Chicago. (2)
- 1917 - Now with the Philadelphia Phils, Albert (Chief) Bender, 34, pitches his third straight shutout, winning 6-0 over the Cubs. In his last active season, Bender will turn in four shutouts and win eight with two losses and a 1.67 ERA. (1,2)
- 1926 - White Sox hurler Ted Lyons pitches a no-hitter, beating the Red Sox at Fenway Park, 6-0, in a quick one hour, seven minutes. (1,2)
- 1929 - Cubs 1B Charlie Grimm is sidelined for the rest of the regular season with a hand injury, but he’ll be okay for the World Series. (2)
- 1931 - Babe Ruth becomes the first major leaguer to hit 600 career home runs as the Yankees defeat the Browns, 11-7. (1,2)
- 1932 - Wes Ferrell becomes the first 20th-century pitcher to win 20 or more games in each of his first four seasons, beating Washington, 11-5. (1,2)
- 1949 - A barrage of bottles from the Philadelphia stands as protest of a decision by umpire George Barr over a trapped fly ball results in the first forfeiture in the major leagues in seven years. The Giants, who receive this forfeit, gave one away in 1942 when hordes of youngsters invaded the field. (1,2)
- 1953 - Major league player representatives Ralph Kiner (National League) and Allie Reynolds (American League) hire labor leader John Norman Lewis at $15,000 per annum to give legal advice to players in their negotiations with the owners. (2)
- 1975 -The Reuschel brothers of the Cubs join forces to blank the Dodgers, 7-0. Rick goes 6⅓ innings and Paul finishes the game for the first shutout thrown by siblings. (1,2) Box score.
- 1987 - Andre Dawson belts his 39th and 40th home runs of the season and Lee Smith picks up his 30th save in Chicago’s 7-5 win over the Astros. (2)
- 1989 - Cubs rookie OF Jerome Walton goes 0 for 4 in a 6-5, 10-inning loss to the Reds, ending his hitting streak at 30 consecutive games.(1,2)
- 2002 - The Astros obtain RP Tom Gordon from the Cubs in exchange for minor league P Russ Rohlicek, Travis Anderson and Mike Nannini. (2)
Cubs birthdays: Frank Isbell, Jim Mosolf, Whitey Platt, Vern Fear, Jim Bullinger, Karl Rhodes, Ismael Valdez, Jason Marquis, Jesse Chavez, Tim Collins.
Today in history:
- 1264 - Kublai Khan accepts the surrender of his younger brother Ariq Böke at Xanadu, at the end of the Mongol civil war.
- 1680 - Pueblo Indians takes possession of Santa Fé in the New Mexican Province, from Spanish.
- 1772 - King Gustav III of Sweden completes a coup d’etat by adopting a new Constitution and installing himself as an enlightened despot, ending 50 years of parliamentary rule.
- 1959 - Hawaii becomes the 50th US state.
