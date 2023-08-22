Cub Tracks pops the clutch and away we go

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Young Javier Assad had a little control issue to start out with but managed that well enough against a Tiger lineup that isn’t exactly potent. The Tigers looked like they were phoning the game in and the Cubs obliged them by posting a crooked number fueled by errors and misplays. Could have been more, but the Cubs struck out repeatedly on neck-high fastballs from young Alex Faedo.
Cubs up 3 early pic.twitter.com/QDHYp2MKJW— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 21, 2023
Seiya, later:
Two home runs in as many days for Seiya Suzuki! pic.twitter.com/EUdzZ77UNy— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 21, 2023
Assad, if he keeps up this quality pitching, will be an invaluable member of the rotation. 5.1 IP, 2 ER, I can deal. More innings would be desirable, but that will do. Cubs should score more against teams like this. Assad ended up with no decision and deserved better.
A Happ trip and a Belli rip and the Cubs are up 5-2!@ihapp_1 | @Cody_Bellinger pic.twitter.com/zAthiyfToj— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 22, 2023
Maybe they could, you know, NOT swing at face-high fastballs. Madrigal struck out on one that was taller than he was. Fulmer didn’t have his best night — former Cubs Javier Báez and Zack McKinstry were heard from, and then:
Nicky tie-breaker! ️@NickMadrigal_3 pic.twitter.com/oWLrH0kcRA— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 22, 2023
Ian Happ scored the last run on a fielder’s choice, and Mark Leiter, Jr., shut the door.
Cubs win!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 22, 2023
Final: #Cubs 7, Tigers 6. pic.twitter.com/lZBBqTGEpO
– The Chicago Cubs say they have no intention to offer starter Marcus Stroman a contract extension after the season and now wonder if Stroman will opt out of his contract after all. He is sidelined with fractured cartilage in his right rib cage and may not return this season. He is owed $21 million in 2024 in the final year of his three-year, $71 million contract. — Bob Nightengale.
- Dawn Klemish (MLB.com*): Madrigal’s clutch RBI double saves Cubs in 9th. “Chicago, which was seven games out of a Wild Card berth just more than one month ago, has now won 12 of 18 in August...”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Cubs reportedly ‘have no intention’ to extend Marcus Stroman, who may not return this season. ‘He has a player option to return to the Cubs for $21 million in 2024, which feels like much more of a possibility than it did even a week ago.”
- James Fegan (Chicago Sun-Times*): Drew Smyly will replace Marcus Stroman in Cubs’ rotation. “At least for now, Drew Smyly will return to the Cubs’ rotation...”
- Phil Thompson (Chicago Tribune*): Kyle Hendricks reclaims classic form: 4 takeaways from the Chicago Cubs’ 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals. “Hendricks finished with five hits, three strikeouts and one walk in 6 1/3 innings. He threw 90 pitches, 58 for strikes.” Steve Greenberg also has thoughts.
- Matthew Postins (Fan Nation*): Cubs reliever makes first Iowa injury rehab appearance. “... more bullpen reinforcements coming, depending upon the progress of Brad Boxberger.”
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune*{$}): Where would the Chicago Cubs be had they re-signed Javier Báez? “... maybe the Cubs dodged a bullet when extension talks stalled after the pandemic hit in March 2020.” More Báez from James Neveau.
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Why the Cubs and deadline acquisition Jeimer Candelario would be a good free-agency fit. “All the reasons that made Candelario such a good match at the trade deadline should turn him into an offseason priority.”
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune*{$}): Cody Bellinger’s remarkable comeback season has helped the Chicago Cubs morph from pretenders to contenders. “Putting the lineup on his back is kind of what he does,” manager David Ross said.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Seiya Suzuki’s recent hot streak comes after a reset and a renewed sense of aggressiveness. “I feel like I’m being really aggressive at the plate and I’m making those right decisions,” Suzuki said via interpreter Toy Matsushita, per Cubs.com. MLB.com has some Suzuki.
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): Christopher Morel helps Cubs fans with gender reveal at Wrigley. “...he helped make a special moment for some Cubs fans.”
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): Could Cubs call on prospects for reinforcements down the stretch? “... right now we don’t have to make those decisions,”said Jed Hoyer.
- Jordan Campbell (Cubbies Crib*): Pete Crow-Armstrong playing corner outfield in Triple-A. “The Chicago Cubs appear to be preparing top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong for a promotion to the Major League level in September.”
- Tim Stebbins (MLB.com*): Chicago food festival showcases unique spin on ballpark fare. “... half of going to a baseball game is getting the snacks and the beer and sitting in your seat and enjoying it,” said Eva Bernstein.
