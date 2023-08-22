Cub Tracks pops the clutch and away we go

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Young Javier Assad had a little control issue to start out with but managed that well enough against a Tiger lineup that isn’t exactly potent. The Tigers looked like they were phoning the game in and the Cubs obliged them by posting a crooked number fueled by errors and misplays. Could have been more, but the Cubs struck out repeatedly on neck-high fastballs from young Alex Faedo.

Cubs up 3 early pic.twitter.com/QDHYp2MKJW — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 21, 2023

Seiya, later:

Two home runs in as many days for Seiya Suzuki! pic.twitter.com/EUdzZ77UNy — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 21, 2023

Assad, if he keeps up this quality pitching, will be an invaluable member of the rotation. 5.1 IP, 2 ER, I can deal. More innings would be desirable, but that will do. Cubs should score more against teams like this. Assad ended up with no decision and deserved better.

A Happ trip and a Belli rip and the Cubs are up 5-2!@ihapp_1 | @Cody_Bellinger pic.twitter.com/zAthiyfToj — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 22, 2023

Maybe they could, you know, NOT swing at face-high fastballs. Madrigal struck out on one that was taller than he was. Fulmer didn’t have his best night — former Cubs Javier Báez and Zack McKinstry were heard from, and then:

Ian Happ scored the last run on a fielder’s choice, and Mark Leiter, Jr., shut the door.

– The Chicago Cubs say they have no intention to offer starter Marcus Stroman a contract extension after the season and now wonder if Stroman will opt out of his contract after all. He is sidelined with fractured cartilage in his right rib cage and may not return this season. He is owed $21 million in 2024 in the final year of his three-year, $71 million contract. — Bob Nightengale.

