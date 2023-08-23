Chicago Cubs vs. Detroit Tigers preview, Wednesday 8/23, 12:10 CT

Wednesday notes...

The Cubs will extend a team streak this afternoon that could well be a Major League record — and which likely never will be broken. Today’s game will be the Cubs’ 11th straight against the Tigers at Detroit. They have not played more than six in a row on the road against any other American League team. Under the new scheduling format, interleague rivalries will alternate sites every year, so no team can play more than three consecutive games at any city in the opposite league. The Cubs’ last game at home against the Tigers was on July 4, 2018. They split two games at Detroit later that year, lost two of three in 2020, won two of three in 2021 and have split the first two in the current series. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53) INTERLEAGUE FINALE: The Cubs are 24-21 against American League teams this year, and today is their final regular season interleague matchup. Before this year the last time the Cubs had a winning record vs. A.L. teams was 2020, when they were 12-8.

CONTINUING HIS HOT HITTING: Seiya Suzuki, 14 games in August: .354/.373/.729 (17-for-48) with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 runs scored.

Seiya Suzuki, 14 games in August: .354/.373/.729 (17-for-48) with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 runs scored. (HOPEFULLY) STARTING A HOT STREAK: Nick Madrigal, last four games: 4-for-8, two doubles, a home run.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Tigers lineup:

Jameson Taillon, RHP vs. Tarik Skubal, LHP

Jameson Taillon was having a nice recovery from his bad first half when the Blue Jays demolished him in Toronto. He made a nice comeback from that with a good outing last Friday against the Royals.

He hasn’t faced the Tigers since May 1, 2021 and that team has had quite a bit of turnover since then.

The only Tigers hitter who has faced him for more than a handful of at-bats is old friend Javier Báez, who has absolutely demolished Taillon: 12-for-21 (.571) with four doubles and two home runs.

So, hold Javy down and this could be another good outing.

Tarik Skubal has been the Tigers’ best pitcher for a couple of years — when he can stay on the field. He had flexor tendon surgery a year ago and has made just eight starts since his return in early July. They have been ramping up his pitch count slowly, and he’s been pretty good in three starts in August: 2.70 ERA, 1.200 WHIP.

Only three current Cubs have ever faced him. Nick Madrigal is 2-for-2, for whatever that’s worth.

