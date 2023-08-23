Baseball history unpacked, August 23

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Fred Andrus, Red Downs, Roy Leslie, Guy Bush, Lonny Frey, Danny Murphy, Al Montreuil, Jerry White, Mark Bellhorn*, Cole Liniak. Also notable: George Davis HOF, George Kell HOF.

Today in history:

1305 - Scottish patriot William Wallace is executed for high treason by Edward I of England at Smithfield, London.

- Scottish patriot William Wallace is executed for high treason by Edward I of England at Smithfield, London. 1500 - Governor Francisco de Bobadilla arrives in the Indies, soon after arrests and sends former Governor Christopher Columbus back to Spain in chains.

- Governor Francisco de Bobadilla arrives in the Indies, soon after arrests and sends former Governor Christopher Columbus back to Spain in chains. 1793 - French Revolution: The National Convention adopts the levée en masse, conscripting all able-bodied men between 18 and 25 for military service during the French Revolutionary Wars.

- French Revolution: The National Convention adopts the levée en masse, conscripting all able-bodied men between 18 and 25 for military service during the French Revolutionary Wars. 1839 - British capture Hong Kong from China.

- British capture Hong Kong from China. 2019 - Russia launches the 1st floating nuclear power station the Akademik Lomonosov from port of Murmansk.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration (this also includes the history bullets). Thanks for reading, and thanks also for your cooperation.