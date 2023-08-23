Baseball history unpacked, August 23

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Today in baseball history:
- 1909 - It’s a day for thievery as the Cubs steal home three times in a game at Boston, tying a major league mark. They waste no time, as Johnny Evers and Del Howard do it in the 1st inning, and Solly Hofman in the 2nd. Chicago wins, 11-6. (2)
- 1929 - The Cubs buy Lon Warneke, 20, from Alexandria (Cotton States League) for $100. (2)
- 1932 - The Cubs have only one assist in a 5-1 win, sweeping the Phillies in four straight. The fielding mark equals the major-league record. (2)
- 1942 - Walter Johnson pitching to Babe Ruth is the pregame attraction that draws 69,000 for the New York-Washington game at Yankee Stadium that provides $80,000 for Army-Navy relief. Ruth hits the fifth pitch into the right-field stands, and then adds one more shot before circling the bases. (1,2)
- 1952 - At the Polo Grounds, in a Cardinals win over the Giants, New York third baseman Bob Elliott is thrown out of the game for protesting a second strike call by Jocko Conlan. Bobby Hofman replaces Elliott, takes a third strike, and is also thumbed for not liking the umpiring.(1,2)
- 1964 - Mets pitcher Willard Hunter picks up half his career wins (4) today as New York sweeps the Cubs, 2-1, in 10 innings, and 5-4 in the nitecap. No one has ever won a pair more efficiently as he totals 1⅔ innings of work. Bob Buhl and Don Elston pick up the losses. The Cubs lose Ernie Broglio, who woke up with a locked elbow and will need surgery to repair the ulnar lateral ligament damage in his elbow. He’ll be 1-6 in 1965. (2)
- 1975 - Champ Summers and Rick Monday hit pinch home runs for the Cubs, but the Astros win the game, 14-12. (2)
- 1980 - Oakland A’s owner Charlie Finley sells the club for $12.7 million to the Haas family of San Francisco, owners of the Levi Strauss clothing empire, thus keeping the team in Oakland. (1)
- 1982 - Gaylord Perry of the Mariners is ejected from the game for applying a foreign substance to the ball. Although the right-hander has been suspected for years of loading up the baseball, it is the first time he has been caught by the umpires. (1,2)
- 1983 - At Wrigley Field, Reds rookie Jeff Russell beats Fergie Jenkins and the Cubs, 4-2. Russell adds his only career home run. Dave Concepcion is called out on a steal attempt, and then is tossed out for arguing with umpire Dave Pallone. He also gets suspended for three days for allegedly spitting on Pallone during the argument. (2)
- 1992 - There were no hits in Clearwater’s 1-0 victory over Winter Haven in the Single-A Florida State League. In what appeared to be the first professional game in 40 years without a hit, Andy Carter and the Clearwater Phillies beat Scott Bakkum and the Winter Haven Red Sox. The only run scored in the seventh inning on a pair of walks and a pair of sacrifice bunts. (1)
- 2011 - The Braves ride a five-run fifth inning, highlighted by Jason Heyward’s first career grand slam, to a 5-4 win over the Cubs. Craig Kimbrel ties the major league rookie record for saves, set last season by Neftali Feliz, by notching his 40th. Aramis Ramirez has the first five-hit game of his career in a losing effort. (2)
Cubs birthdays: Fred Andrus, Red Downs, Roy Leslie, Guy Bush, Lonny Frey, Danny Murphy, Al Montreuil, Jerry White, Mark Bellhorn*, Cole Liniak. Also notable: George Davis HOF, George Kell HOF.
Today in history:
- 1305 - Scottish patriot William Wallace is executed for high treason by Edward I of England at Smithfield, London.
- 1500 - Governor Francisco de Bobadilla arrives in the Indies, soon after arrests and sends former Governor Christopher Columbus back to Spain in chains.
- 1793 - French Revolution: The National Convention adopts the levée en masse, conscripting all able-bodied men between 18 and 25 for military service during the French Revolutionary Wars.
- 1839 - British capture Hong Kong from China.
- 2019 - Russia launches the 1st floating nuclear power station the Akademik Lomonosov from port of Murmansk.
