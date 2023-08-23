 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: Royals looking for a new throne

Will KC be the next team hunting for new digs? Also, big news from the Chicago White Sox.

By Ashley MacLennan
Photo by MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images

The Kansas City Royals unveiled their plans for their future stadium, and the future of Royals baseball in Kansas City.

It’s a somewhat baffling announcement given that the Royals already have prime real estate in a shared parking lot with the Kansas City Chiefs, with a bustling tailgate culture despite the park’s distance from downtown KC. Kauffman Stadium is also in great condition and one of the most visitor-friendly ballpark experiences in the Midwest. Why fix something that isn’t broken?

This is hardly the first club to tease a new stadium or a move, and it’s just part of the way seasons of time move with baseball. But it feels like lately all we’ve been hearing about is teams wanting new stadiums (the Rays) or wanting to move because they can’t get new stadiums (the A’s, the Brewers, the White Sox, etc, etc, etc).

It feels like shiny and new (and expensive) is the new goal, rather than creating legacy parks meant to stand the test of time and become cultural gems in their city’s landscape (I see you Wrigley and Fenway).

Why create solutions where there are no problems?

Now on to the other big story of the day.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

