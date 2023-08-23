Outside The Confines: Royals looking for a new throne

The Kansas City Royals unveiled their plans for their future stadium, and the future of Royals baseball in Kansas City.
We’re excited to share the future vision of Royals baseball.— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 22, 2023
For more images and to learn about the economic impact of a ballpark district in both the East Village and North Kansas City, please visit: https://t.co/Cuz4H6wWD1 pic.twitter.com/KWbomvOo8B
It’s a somewhat baffling announcement given that the Royals already have prime real estate in a shared parking lot with the Kansas City Chiefs, with a bustling tailgate culture despite the park’s distance from downtown KC. Kauffman Stadium is also in great condition and one of the most visitor-friendly ballpark experiences in the Midwest. Why fix something that isn’t broken?
This is hardly the first club to tease a new stadium or a move, and it’s just part of the way seasons of time move with baseball. But it feels like lately all we’ve been hearing about is teams wanting new stadiums (the Rays) or wanting to move because they can’t get new stadiums (the A’s, the Brewers, the White Sox, etc, etc, etc).
It feels like shiny and new (and expensive) is the new goal, rather than creating legacy parks meant to stand the test of time and become cultural gems in their city’s landscape (I see you Wrigley and Fenway).
Why create solutions where there are no problems?
Now on to the other big story of the day.
- Frankie Taddeo looks at the White Sox decision to fire both their GM and VP in one fell swoop in the middle of a terrible season.
- Our SB Nation White Sox site South Side Sox has comprehensive coverage of the firings of Kenny Williams and Rick Hahn from Malachi Hayes and Salina Rae Silver.
- Paul Sullivan asks: “Are these White Sox firings too late?” Rick Morrissey writes that it’s “three months late,” and that it’s surprising that Jerry Reinsdorf caved to public pressure.
- Williams and Hahn issued statements after the firings. From NBC Sports Chicago.
- Daryl Van Schouwen says the Sox will look for “one decision-maker” to replace Williams and Hahn.
- Jesse Dougherty asks one of the boldest questions in baseball: Why don’t the Nationals use their bullpen cart?
- Michael Baumann looks at the sudden power of Jose Altuve.
- Stella Weaver is breaking records and making a name for herself in the Little League World Series. Story by Cole Jacobson.
- Terry Francona is dropping hints that this might be his final season. (AP)
- The Mets are finally joining the future with a high-tech pitching lab, shares Will Sammon and Tim Britton. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Ben Clemens would like to know: who is the most average hitter in the league?
- The Yankees have lost nine in a row for the first time since 1982. Story by Betelhem Ashame.
- Not looking great here.
Major League Baseball has placed Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco on administrative leave as the league and authorities in the Dominican Republic investigate Franco's alleged relationships with underaged girls, sources tell ESPN.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 22, 2023
- Emma Baccellieri explains everything you need to know to understand the Wander Franco investigation now that he is on administrative leave.
- Alden Gonzalez looks at the crossroads the Angels find themselves at with Shohei Ohtani’s free agency looming.
- Emma Baccellieri is likewise looking at how far astray the Angels are from their goals.
- Jayson Stark looks at the incredible feat accomplished by Julio Rodriguez while no one was paying attention. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Jay Jaffe looks at what is improbably keeping the Giants alive in the wild card race.
- Thomas Harrigan offers ten hitters who have improved the most since the All-Star Break.
- Tom Verducci looks at the sneaky way the Mariners are finding success this season.
- Melissa Lockard explains what the merger of two amateur events means for baseball development. (The Athletic subscription required)
- He’s having one Elly of a season.
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.
