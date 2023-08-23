Outside The Confines: Royals looking for a new throne

The Kansas City Royals unveiled their plans for their future stadium, and the future of Royals baseball in Kansas City.

We’re excited to share the future vision of Royals baseball.



For more images and to learn about the economic impact of a ballpark district in both the East Village and North Kansas City, please visit: https://t.co/Cuz4H6wWD1 pic.twitter.com/KWbomvOo8B — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 22, 2023

It’s a somewhat baffling announcement given that the Royals already have prime real estate in a shared parking lot with the Kansas City Chiefs, with a bustling tailgate culture despite the park’s distance from downtown KC. Kauffman Stadium is also in great condition and one of the most visitor-friendly ballpark experiences in the Midwest. Why fix something that isn’t broken?

This is hardly the first club to tease a new stadium or a move, and it’s just part of the way seasons of time move with baseball. But it feels like lately all we’ve been hearing about is teams wanting new stadiums (the Rays) or wanting to move because they can’t get new stadiums (the A’s, the Brewers, the White Sox, etc, etc, etc).

It feels like shiny and new (and expensive) is the new goal, rather than creating legacy parks meant to stand the test of time and become cultural gems in their city’s landscape (I see you Wrigley and Fenway).

Why create solutions where there are no problems?

Now on to the other big story of the day.

Major League Baseball has placed Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco on administrative leave as the league and authorities in the Dominican Republic investigate Franco's alleged relationships with underaged girls, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 22, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.