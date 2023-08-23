Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 23

In case you missed it, Jordan Wicks was scratched from his scheduled start in Indianapolis this afternoon. The Cubs said the move was not injury-related.

I think it’s safe to assume this move was made in preparation for a promotion to Chicago. Or the front office is just messing with our heads.

With the ACL Cubs season over, outfielder Brennen Davis continues his rehab assignment in South Bend. He did not play tonight, however.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs lost to Indianapolis (Pirates), 9-4.

Samuel Reyes got the emergency start and acquitted himself well: no runs on two hits over three innings. Reyes struck out three and walked one.

The loss went to Anthony Kay, who got popped for six runs in the eighth inning. Three of the six runs were unearned, but since it was Kay’s own throwing error that led to the unearned runs, he can’t pin this one on his defense. In his one inning of work, Kay was tagged for four hits, issued three walks and hit one batter. He struck out one.

Alexander Canario had a big game, going 3 for 4 with a double and a two-run home run in the first inning. Canario now has six Iowa home runs and seven overall.

Third baseman Jake Slaughter hit his team-high 21st home run with a man on in the sixth inning to account for Iowa’s other two runs. It was Slaughter’s third-straight game with a home run. Slaughter was 1 for 4.

Pete Crow-Armstrong’s 15-game hitting streak came to an end. Crow-Armstrong pinch hit for Darius Hill in the seventh inning and then stayed in the game, going 0 for 2.

Canario’s home run.

Alexander Canario is EN FUEGO



He puts us up early with this two-run blast!

Slaughter’s home run.

Jake Slaughter...AGAIN‼️



His third home run in as many games adds to our lead!

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies got in the eyes of the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds), 8-4.

Cade Horton shut down the Lookouts for five innings, allowing no runs and just two hits. He struck out six and walked three as he got his first Double-A win.

All four runs allowed by the Smokies came off of Brailyn Marquez. Marquez pitched a scoreless sixth inning, but he let the first four batters reach off of him in the seventh without retiring anybody. All four of those runners would score.

Third baseman BJ Murray Jr. went 2 for 5. He had one RBI and one run scored.

Second baseman Andy Weber doubled twice in a 2 for 5 night. Weber scored two runs.

Shortstop Levi Jordan was 2 for 4 with a walk. He scored twice and hit a two-run single in the fourth inning.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were creamed by the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins), 8-4.

Starter Connor Noland saw his record drop to 1-7 after he allowed four runs, two earned, on seven hits over 4.2 innings. The positive part of Noland’s night was that he struck out eight and walked just one.

DH Felix Stevens hit a solo home run in the eight inning. It was his organizational-leading 24th home run and 11th in South Bend. Stevens was 1 for 4.

Second baseman James Triantos was 2 for 4 with two RBI on singles in the first and second innings.

Left fielder Yohendrick Pinango was 2 for 4 with a double and a triple. Pinango scored one run.

One of Triantos’ RBI.

No. 13 prospect James Triantos gets the @SBCubs on the board with an RBI single!

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Ninth-round pick Jonathon Long hit a walkoff two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth as the Pelicans shot past the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (White Sox), 3-2.

Starter Jackson Ferris allowed one run on three hits over four innings. Ferris walked two and struck out five.

Recent 13th-round pick Sam Armstrong got his first professional win in this game after retiring the side in order in the top of the ninth. Armstrong struck out two.

The home run was Long’s third of the season. The third baseman was 2 for 4 tonight.

First baseman Brian Kalmer was 1 for 2 with two walks. He scored twice.

