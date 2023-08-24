Cub Tracks meatloafs Motown

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Ok, Taillon on the hump, Cubs still looking for Motown meatloaf and not a Motown miltown in the gonfalon bubble. Have to watch that loss column. Looking good early as the Candyman lines a bullet into the left-field corner.

And then the soft white underBelli:

But Taillon couldn’t hold on, and Kerry Carpenter happened. New game.

Not to worry, we brought Gas Money to Detroit. @Yan_AGomes pic.twitter.com/nBrNxOL3Xr — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 23, 2023

All roads lead to Adbert.

On to the Steel City.

LHP Brandon Hughes (left knee inflammation) Expected return: TBD Hughes reported no issues after throwing a second bullpen session on Aug. 21. The lefty underwent surgical debridement of his left knee on June 28 and then headed to Arizona to begin his rehab process. A distal femoral osteotomy was the original recommendation, but an in-person review by the same specialist determined that the debridement was the better course of action. There is no firm timetable for Hughes’ return. — MLB.com.

Reds sign OF/1B Trey Mancini to minor league deal.



He was released by Cubs early this month. — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubMLB) August 24, 2023

