Cub Tracks meatloafs Motown

Ok, Taillon on the hump, Cubs still looking for Motown meatloaf and not a Motown miltown in the gonfalon bubble. Have to watch that loss column. Looking good early as the Candyman lines a bullet into the left-field corner.
The Candyman delivers!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 23, 2023
1-0 Cubbies. pic.twitter.com/gGgpLI6xiE
And then the soft white underBelli:
Belli hits different. pic.twitter.com/2OGjvXU5DX— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 23, 2023
Nick adds another!@NickMadrigal_3 pic.twitter.com/p3W7uVulHs— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 23, 2023
But Taillon couldn’t hold on, and Kerry Carpenter happened. New game.
Not to worry, we brought Gas Money to Detroit. @Yan_AGomes pic.twitter.com/nBrNxOL3Xr— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 23, 2023
Insurance! pic.twitter.com/hUvqXvijy2— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 23, 2023
All roads lead to Adbert.
Cubs win!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 23, 2023
Final: #Cubs 6, Tigers 4. pic.twitter.com/MSlprVnJrZ
On to the Steel City.
All-Stars and icons.— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 22, 2023
Check out a new episode of Cubs All Access with @J_Steele21 and Pat Hughes now: https://t.co/GMGqX53Qwn pic.twitter.com/QGzpr0tmi1
LHP Brandon Hughes (left knee inflammation)
Expected return: TBD
Hughes reported no issues after throwing a second bullpen session on Aug. 21. The lefty underwent surgical debridement of his left knee on June 28 and then headed to Arizona to begin his rehab process. A distal femoral osteotomy was the original recommendation, but an in-person review by the same specialist determined that the debridement was the better course of action. There is no firm timetable for Hughes’ return. — MLB.com.
Reds sign OF/1B Trey Mancini to minor league deal.— Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubMLB) August 24, 2023
He was released by Cubs early this month.
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune*{$}): Chicago Cubs are watching the standings in a tight NL wild-card race. Takeaways from their series in Detroit. “This is what’s so much fun to me about baseball — getting into this time of the year and rooting against the teams around you,” David Ross said.
- Dawn Klemish (MLB.com*): Gomes backs Taillon in Cubs’ latest display of resiliency. “... a window of opportunity seems to open for them in every game; they’ve just got to be ready to roll when it does.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs keeping options open for September call-ups when rosters expand. “The Cubs have two spots open on the 40-man roster, so that won’t be a limiting factor in September.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Hmmmmmm: Jordan Wicks scratched from his start at Triple-A Iowa. “To be sure, this doesn’t mean Wicks would be coming up to take Smyly’s spot on Sunday...” Evan Altman adds on.
- Dawn Klemish (MLB.com*): Drew Smyly endures rocky return to Cubs’ rotation. “You know, these games should be fun; they’re meaningful. And I just have to play better.” Evan Altman opines. Maddie Lee has thoughts.
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Chicago Cubs need the bullpen to weather the storm in the stretch run. “The bullpen is something you’ve got to navigate. It’s hard and you try to keep guys healthy.”
- Anthony Franco (MLB Trade Rumors*): Brewers, Cubs among teams to discuss Pete Alonso with Mets before deadline. “Even if the Cubs consider Mervis a likely everyday player going into ’24, they could certainly kick him over to designated hitter to accommodate a player of Alonso’s caliber.”
- Cody Stavenhaven (The Athletic {$}): What happened to Javy? Báez faces ex-Cubs teammates with his magic diminished. “The Tigers knew the risks that came with Báez’s game, but they also seemingly believed in the talent.”
- Jesse Rogers (ESPN): How 2019 MVP Cody Bellinger revived his career with Cubs. “I never got to get back to who I was until this offseason.”
- James Neveau (NBC Sports Chicago*): ESPN insider ranks Cubs’ farm system as one of tops in baseball. “According to the ranking from ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel {$}, the Cubs currently own the second-best farm system in baseball, behind only the Baltimore Orioles in that category.”
