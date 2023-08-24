Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 24

Catcher Michael Carico was assigned to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans today. He went 0 for 3 with a walk in his debut.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs fell short against Indianapolis (Pirates) 10-9.

Riley Thompson was activated off the injured list to make this start. He lasted 2.2 innings and allowed two runs on three hits. He struck out two and walked no one.

Iowa had a 4-0 lead going into the bottom of the third, but Indianapolis struck for seven runs in that half inning against Thompson and Danis Correa. Correa’s final line was six runs on six hits over just one inning. He walked one and stuck out no one. He also hit two batters.

Iowa scored one run in the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth innings to tie this game up 9-9. But Cam Sanders took the loss after he hit a batter with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth. The line on Sanders was one unearned run on one hit over 1.1 innings. He walked one batter intentionally and he struck out two.

Iowa wasted a huge day by center fielder Alexander Canario. Canario homered the first two times up and, after striking out in the fifth inning, doubled the last two times he came to the plate. Canario’s two home runs were both solo shots in the second and third inning. Canario now has eight home runs in just 31 games with Iowa this year. Canario was 4 for 5 with four total RBI and 12 total bases.

First baseman Matt Mervis tied the game up in the top of the ninth with a solo home run, his 17th in the minors this year. Mervis went 1 for 3 with two runs batted in.

Left fielder Darius Hill went 3 for 5 and scored three times.

Catcher Bryce Windham was 2 for 5 with a two-run double in the second inning.

Jared Young was 2 for 5 with a double. He scored one run.

All four Canario hits.

Alexander Canario collects a career-high four XBH for the @IowaCubs!



The No. 14 @Cubs prospect smacks two homers and two doubles on a four-RBI night: pic.twitter.com/a4EUV89rfY — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 25, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were annihilated by the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds), 18-0.

Starter Brandon Birdsell was rocked for four runs on five hits over 3.2 innings. Birdsell struck out five, walked one and hit one batter.

The Smokies had three hits in this game and four errors. First baseman Nelson Maldonado was 1 for 2 with a double and a walk.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were grilled by the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins), 14-9.

Grant Kipp started and took the loss after allowing seven runs on five hits over three innings. Three of those five hits were home runs. Kipp walked three and struck out four.

Center fielder Kevin Alcántara came a single short of the cycle, going 3 for 5 with a double, a triple and a solo home run in the third inning. It was Alcántara’s tenth home run this season. He drove in five runs and scored twice.

Shortstop Matt Shaw went 2 for 4 with a walk and a stolen base. Shaw scored two runs and he had one RBI.

Right fielder Parker Chavers was 3 for 4.

Brennen Davis played the entire game in left field, going 1 for 5 with one run scored.

Alcántara’s home run.

Ball goes over the fence, time to break out the Claw



MLB's No. 76 prospect (@Cubs No. 4) Kevin Alcántara goes deep, upping his home @SBCubs OPS to .913: pic.twitter.com/BxzrYZpGGk — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 25, 2023

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans rocketed past the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (White Sox), 6-5 in ten innings. It was the Pelicans’ third-straight walk-off win.

Starter Luis Rujano gave up just one run on four hits over four innings. He struck out three and walked two, although he did hit two batters.

Erian Rodriguez threw the next 3.2 innings and gave up two runs on four hits. Rodriguez walked two, hit one and struck out two.

Jose Romero gave up two runs in the top of the tenth inning, but got the win when the Pelicans struck back for three in the bottom half of the frame. Romero’s final line was two runs, one earned, on three hits over 2.1 innings. He did also let two runners inherited from Rodriguez to score. Romero struck out five and walked no one.

Pedro Ramirez came in the game to pinch run in the bottom of the ninth and ended up scoring the tying run on a Brett Bateman pinch-hit single. Ramirez stayed in the game and came around to bat in the bottom of the tenth, when he connected for a two-run walk-off double.

First baseman Brian Kalmer hit a two-run home run in the first inning, his sixth in just 18 games with the Pelicans and seventh overall. Kalmer was 1 for 3 and he was hit by a pitch in the hand in the bottom of the ninth. He came out of the game, but I can’t say whether it was because he was hurt or just that the situation called for a pinch runner. Maybe both.

Here are the happy highlights: