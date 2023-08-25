Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates preview, Friday 8/25, 6:05 CT

Friday notes...

EXTRA! EXTRA! READ ALL ABOUT IT!: Last night’s game was the Cubs’ first that went into extra innings since July 4 — 43 games earlier. They have played only five this season, winning three and losing two. They finished the 60-game 2020 season with just four. The Cubs’ fewest in a full season is five, in 1948 (3-1-1). They have had fewer than 10 in four more seasons, including nine in 2001 (3-6). A year ago, the Cubs went beyond the ninth inning 19 times, as they had in 2018. Their record is 23, in 1976 (15-8), 1991 (12-11) and 1992 (8-15). They had 22 in five seasons, most recently in 2000 (9-13). (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Pirates lineup:

Another City Connect Friday.



AT&T SportsNet

93.7 The Fan | The PRN #LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/r7nMzKxc99 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) August 25, 2023

Kyle Hendricks, RHP vs. Mitch Keller, RHP

After 17 starts this year Kyle Hendricks is a 1.2 bWAR pitcher.

That’s pretty good, all things considered. With WAR a counting stat, he should be able to get to 2 if he keeps up his current production. That would be just a bit short of what he did in 2018 (2.8).

Kyle started vs. the Pirates June 21 at PNC Park and allowed two runs (one earned) in 6⅓ innings. The second run scored on an error after Kyle left the game. He threw 88 pitches (55 strikes). I think we’d take another one like that tonight. A possible good sign: Hendricks threw a couple of pitches at 90 miles per hour in his last start, the first time he’s done that in years.

Mitch Keller made the N.L. All-Star team but since the All-Star break, yikes: 6.98 ERA, 1.759 WHIP, eight home runs in 38⅔ innings. Three of the seven starts were particularly bad, though his last three have been a bit better.

He has not faced the Cubs this year. Ian Happ has hit him hard: 7-for-16 (.438), a double, two home runs, five walks. Dansby Swanson is 4-for-7 with three doubles.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. You can find out if Marquee is available via a provider in your area here.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit our SB Nation Pirates site Bucs Dugout. If you do go there to interact with Pirates fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

