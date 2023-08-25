Baseball history unpacked, August 25

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Today in baseball history:
- 1891 - The Boston National League club shocks the baseball world by announcing the signing of King Kelly away from the rival Boston American Association club, thereby wrecking peace talks between the leagues. Kelly signs through the 1892 season for a total of $25,000, a figure that will not be topped by any player until the Federal League war of 1914 and 1915. (1)
- 1922 - In spite of a fourth-inning lead of 25-6, the Cubs need to hold on to defeat Philadelphia, 26-23, as the Phillies leave the bases loaded in the ninth. The total amount of runs, 49, is the major league mark for most tallies in one game. (1,2)
- 1947 - The Cubs’ Billy Jurges, shifted from coach to active player two days ago, smashes a two-run homer in the 10th to give Chicago a 9-7 win over the Giants. Also homering are Bob Scheffing and Andy Pafko for Chicago and Willard Marshall and Bobby Thomson for the Giants. (2)
- 1950 - The Cubs win, 7-6, over the Braves, as reliever Dutch Leonard tops Warren Spahn. (2)
- 1952 - In a 1-0 win over the Yankees, Virgil Trucks of the Tigers pitches his second no-hitter of the season. The no-hitter is in doubt for three innings when a play made by shortstop Johnny Pesky in the third inning is under debate. Phil Rizzuto’s grounder is ruled an error, then a hit, before it is switched back to an error. (1,2)
- 1980 - At Exhibition Stadium, Rangers P Ferguson Jenkins is arrested for possession of illegal drugs after customs officials discover an estimated $500 worth of cocaine, marijuana, and hashish in his suitcase. The arrest stuns the entire country, where Jenkins, a Canadian citizen, is considered a national hero. (2)
- 1991 - Doug Dascenzo commits his first career error after 242 games, a National League record, in Cubs’ 12-9 loss to the Padres. (2)
- 1998 - The Twins trade veteran Mike Morgan to the Cubs in exchange for a player to be named and cash. (2)
- 2002 - Arizona’s Randy Johnson strikes out 16 Cubs as the Diamondbacks defeat Chicago, 7-0. (2)
Cubs birthdays: Rube Kroh, Doug Glanville, Gary Matthews, Jr., Adam Warren*. Also notable: Rollie Fingers HOF.
Today in history:
- 1515 - Conquistador Diego Velázquez de Cuéllar founds Havana in modern day Cuba, on the southern coast of the island. Moved to its current location in 1519.
- 1609 - Galileo demonstrates his first telescope to Venetian lawmakers, including to the Doge (ruler) of Venice, Leonardo Donato.
- 2012 - Voyager 1 spacecraft, becomes the 1st spacecraft to enter interstellar space (launched in 1977).
