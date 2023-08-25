 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: Ohtani oh no!

Shohei Ohtani has a torn UCL, which ripples through all of baseball. A Nationals great retires. The White Sox clean house, sort of. And other news from MLB.

By Josh Timmers
We’ve got a ton of Shohei Ohtani stories today, but please check out some of the stories on players who don’t play two ways. The Randy Arozarena story is really good, for example.

It very much looks like the standings during World War II in Stars and Stripes that were printed upside down “for long-suffering Philadelphia fans.” It is pretty much exactly the opposite of what we’ve come to expect out of the AL East.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

