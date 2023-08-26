Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates preview, Saturday 8/26, 6:15 CT

Today's roster move: Here

A team that allows exactly two runs, as the Cubs did last night, rarely loses. Since 1901, the Cubs’ winning percentage when giving up two runs is .730. Since 2000, it is .745 (382-133). Since 2015, it is .777 (143-41). And this year, it is .800 (16-4). Four other teams allowed two runs yesterday and all of them won. All 30 teams this year have a combined percentage of .750. The Orioles are 1.000 (15-0); the Marlins, .889 (16-2); the Braves, .875 (14-2) and the Brewers, .857 (12-2). The Padres are just .500 (7-7). The Athletics are .429 (3-4) and the Royals are .273 (3-8). (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53) THE PITTSBURGH-AREA NATIVE: Ian Happ, seven games vs. the Pirates this year: .364/.432/.758 (12-for-33) with three doubles, two triples and two home runs. At PNC Park: .333/.391/.667 (7-for-21) with two doubles, a triple and a home run.

Jordan Wicks, LHP vs. Colin Selby, RHP

Well, here we go. Jordan Wicks, the Cubs’ first round pick (21st overall) in the 2021 draft, is making his MLB debut this evening.

Combined between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa this year, the lefthanded Wicks has a 3.55 ERA and 1.172 WHIP, with 99 strikeouts in 20 starts covering 91⅓ innings.

He hasn’t thrown more than 89 pitches in any of his seven starts at Iowa so I imagine he’ll be on a short leash this afternoon, perhaps piggybacked by Hayden Wesneski and/or Keegan Thompson. He would also be pitching on normal (four days) rest to go in one of the doubleheader games Friday in Cincinnati.

This Sun-Times article by James Fegan goes into a bit of detail on what type of pitches Wicks throws and says he’s “mature beyond his years.”

Good luck, Jordan, and welcome to the Show.

Colin Selby is being used as an opener tonight. This will be his eighth MLB game. The previous seven were all in relief, and he’s posted a 7.27 ERA and 1.962 WHIP in 8⅔ innings, with 11 hits (including two home runs) and six walks allowed.

Selby was the Pirates’ 16th round pick in 2018, and making the big leagues after being drafted that low is an accomplishment. He posted a 3.86 ERA in 28 relief appearances at Triple-A Indianapolis this year, also with a lot of walks (22 in 30⅓ innings), so patience is preached as long as he’s in the game. He throws hard, though, as shown in the chart below. He’s never faced the Cubs or anyone on the current Cubs active roster.

Here’s who will likely take over for Selby, per one of the Pirates beat writers:

Colin Selby will start for the Pirates tomorrow. I imagine Osvaldo Bido will be the bulk guy. — Justice delos Santos (@justdelossantos) August 26, 2023

Today’s game is on Fox-TV (regional — coverage map). A reminder that if you subscribe to MLB.TV or MLB Extra Innings, you can watch this game via those services even if it’s not on the Fox affiliate in your market. Fox announcers: Kevin Kugler and Tom Verducci.

Discuss amongst yourselves.