Cub Tracks splits the difference

Edwin Uceta is now in Iowa. Matt Mervis is hitting again. So is Alexander Canario, and how. Pete Crow-Armstrong is looking readier and readier. Jordan Wicks isn’t in Chicago yet but everyone insists that he’s on the way. In South Bend, Kevin Alcantara is in the best shape of his life and his numbers reflect that. Matt Shaw continues to rake.
Is the future now? We await developments.
In my present, and your past, The Professor took the hill versus Mitch Keller and tried to scuttle the Pirates’ ship while Pittsburgh-area native Ian Happ and the Cubs tried to bludgeon the spheroid. It wasn’t easy — Hendricks faltered early and Pittsburgh put up a small crooked number, endangering the Cubs’ perfect 7-0 seasonal record against the Bucs.
And that record fell, as the Cubs didn’t have enough comeback, this once. No crooked numbers to be had. Keller was terrific. Ian Happ tallied just the single run, against David Bednar. Perhaps meatloaf is a Saturday night special. Have it with a side of pierogi. Wash it down with an Iron City.
Ian Happ is hitting .364 vs. the Pirates this season. pic.twitter.com/EXTOb9P3WI— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 26, 2023
Matt Shaw with his 3rd home run for the South Bend Cubs pic.twitter.com/VUO6L7leRl— Aldo Soto (@AldoSoto21) August 25, 2023
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Quantifying Hope: Cubs climb to 60% postseason odds. “Less than six weeks ago, the Cubs were at their low-water mark of the season in terms of postseason odds. In the time since, they’ve improved their outlook nearly tenfold...”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): ‘He’s our horse’: Justin Steele the anchor in Cubs’ postseason push. “Now, as the North Siders keep pushing for a place on the October stage, the predictability of Steele carries even greater import.” Patrick Mooney has words about Steele {$}. Maddie Lee has more. Fox Sports has high praise.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): It sounds like Pitching Prospect Jordan Wicks will be coming up soon to make a start for the Cubs. “Wicks, 23, was the Cubs’ first rounder in 2021, and started the season at Double-A Tennessee, where he mostly cruised. After a promotion to Triple-A Iowa, Wicks settled himself in, and has posted a 2.29 ERA over his last four starts.” Evan Altman adds on. Greg Zumach has the final word.
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Drew Smyly returns to the Chicago Cubs bullpen, looking to recapture success and help lead a run to the postseason. “... this late-season role change isn’t unfamiliar for Smyly.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): How the Cubs’ bullpen found its winning formula. “They’ve done a really nice job,” Cubs manager David Ross said recently. “Finding those roles took us a minute this year.”
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Why the Cubs won’t panic about their pitching in final stages of playoff race. “... there is enough of a framework to expect the Cubs to put a competitive product on the field every night.”
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): We are so lucky to have Yan Gomes around. “... he is doing it ALL this year.”
- Jordan Campbell (Cubbies Crib*): Ian Happ has been a disappointment in left field. “There are aspects to Happ’s game that translate to being a productive offensive player but not in the way that the Cubs need.”
- Tommy Birch (Des Moines Register*{$}): How Cubs prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong became an intense, entertaining and successful star. “He worked like he sucked and played like he was great,” Rob Shabansky said.
- Tyler Koerth (WiSportsHeroics*): 2016 World Series MVP announces mental health organization Champion Forward. “... Champion Forward is uniquely designed for the competitor, caretaker, and the coach to not only be inspired but educated with some tools and resources that really help you deal with all the emotional and mental challenges that come with being a high performance athlete.” Dave Emanian has more.
