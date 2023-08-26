Cub Tracks splits the difference

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Edwin Uceta is now in Iowa. Matt Mervis is hitting again. So is Alexander Canario, and how. Pete Crow-Armstrong is looking readier and readier. Jordan Wicks isn’t in Chicago yet but everyone insists that he’s on the way. In South Bend, Kevin Alcantara is in the best shape of his life and his numbers reflect that. Matt Shaw continues to rake.

Is the future now? We await developments.

In my present, and your past, The Professor took the hill versus Mitch Keller and tried to scuttle the Pirates’ ship while Pittsburgh-area native Ian Happ and the Cubs tried to bludgeon the spheroid. It wasn’t easy — Hendricks faltered early and Pittsburgh put up a small crooked number, endangering the Cubs’ perfect 7-0 seasonal record against the Bucs.

And that record fell, as the Cubs didn’t have enough comeback, this once. No crooked numbers to be had. Keller was terrific. Ian Happ tallied just the single run, against David Bednar. Perhaps meatloaf is a Saturday night special. Have it with a side of pierogi. Wash it down with an Iron City.

Ian Happ is hitting .364 vs. the Pirates this season. pic.twitter.com/EXTOb9P3WI — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 26, 2023

Matt Shaw with his 3rd home run for the South Bend Cubs pic.twitter.com/VUO6L7leRl — Aldo Soto (@AldoSoto21) August 25, 2023

