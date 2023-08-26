The Cubs are calling up Jordan Wicks

Jordan Wicks was the Cubs’ first-round pick in 2021 (21st overall).

He’s very soon going to be a member of the Chicago Cubs:

As expected, the Cubs are calling up 2021 first round pick, lefty Jordan Wicks. Wicks, who turns 24 next week, was 7-0 with a 3.55 ERA split between Double and Triple-A this season. Has a good change to go along with a fastball/slider. Was No.51 (in Feb) on @kileymcd top 100 list — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) August 26, 2023

Wicks likely to make his MLB debut on Sunday after Drew Smyly was returned to the bullpen. Every appearance in the minors for him has been as a starter. No official word on that yet. Despite a second half surge in the standings, the Cubs rank 25th in starter's ERA since the break — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) August 26, 2023

Jesse Rogers sums up Wicks’ career in the Cubs system, which has been pretty swift. The Cubs haven’t called up a pitcher like this to start a game for the team this quickly since... well, maybe Mark Prior, 21 years ago.

Wicks is lefthanded, so he’ll slide into the rotation slot that was occupied by Drew Smyly. Smyly has moved to the bullpen, where he’s actually been pretty effective. That will help the pen, as there aren’t any other lefthanders.

Now. I’ve said previously that I didn’t think calling up Wicks at this time, in the middle of a playoff race, was a good idea. Obviously Cubs management thinks it is, or they wouldn’t be doing it. It’s been suggested by some on social media that the Cubs defense should help Wicks quite a bit. I would concur.

Best of luck, Jordan Wicks, as you join the Chicago Cubs. Tomorrow, when the roster move is made official, I’ll have another post noting the exact move. As always, we await developments.