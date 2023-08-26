Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 26

The Cubs released right-handed pitcher Gregori Montano. He had a 7.88 ERA in seven relief appearances with Myrtle Beach.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs beat Indianapolis (Pirates), 4-3.

Starter Nick Neidert pitched five innings and allowed two runs on five hits. Neidert walked one and struck out four.

Bailey Horn gave up a run in the bottom of the sixth, but got the win when Iowa scored twice in the top of the seventh. The final line on Horn was one run on two hits over one innings. He struck out one and walked no one.

Stephen Gonsalves, Chris Clarke and Michael Rucker all threw one inning each without allowing a run or a hit to close out the game. Rucker got the save. He allowed a two-out walk to former I-Cub Dom Nuñez and struck out one.

DH Matt Mervis hit a solo home run in the third inning, his 18th minor league home run this season. Mervis went 1 for 5.

Second baseman Chase Strumpf hit an RBI triple and center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong singled him home in the seventh to give Iowa the lead for good. Strumpf was 1 for 4. Crow-Armstrong went 2 for 5—but he made two errors on defense.

Right fielder Alexander Canario was 2 for 4 with a double and one run scored.

The Mervis home run.

Mervis goes the distance pic.twitter.com/6ZaB4E5tWi — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) August 26, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies couldn’t hide from the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds), 6-0.

Kohl Franklin started and took the loss. He gave up three runs on four hits over five innings. Franklin walked one and struck out five.

First baseman Nelson Maldonado went 2 for 3 with a double.

The Smokies had five hits in this game, but four of them were doubles.

There was a rain delay of one hour and ten minutes in this game.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were grilled by the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins), 14-5.

Luis Devers didn’t make it out of the first inning after throwing 39 pitches and getting just two outs. His final line was four runs, three earned, on four hits over two-thirds of an inning. Devers walked two and struck out two.

Yovanny Cabrera put this game out of reach by allowing eight runs on six hits and three walks over just two innings in relief of Devers.

Shortstop Matt Shaw went 3 for 5 with a double and three runs batted in. Shaw also scored once.

Right fielder Ezequiel Pagan was 2 for 4 with a double and a walk. He had an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth and scored twice.

Left fielder Yohendrick Pinango went 2 for 4.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Pelicans were leading the Cannon Ballers 3-1 in the bottom of the second inning when the rains came. This game will be completed on Sunday, followed by a seven-inning regularly-scheduled game.