Cub Tracks walks into one

Well, we have the answer now to the Jordan Wicks saga. The writers weren’t being ultracrepidarian, nor were they drumming up rumors. By now you’ve seen the results. What do you think? I think he was sensational.

.@jordan_wicks99 is the fourth Cubs pitcher since 1901 to strikeout at least nine in an @MLB debut.



He joins the company of Thomas Diamond, Dutch Ruether and Mark Prior. pic.twitter.com/nW6HorO2Fo — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 27, 2023

And the bats came out, too.

Cubs add on five in the 5th! pic.twitter.com/qeUsvI7r7w — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 27, 2023

So mop up them pierogi in the meatloaf gravy and let’s get ready for Javier Assad to toe the rubber today. A third win would sure be nice.

Jordan Wicks before the season:



“My goal is to get to Chicago and help us win games at the Major League level… I’m not a guy for awards or accolades or milestones. I don’t really care… I wanna win the whole dang thing.”



8 months later, he’s doing it.https://t.co/hZR9RGBrso — Greg Huss (@OutOfTheVines) August 26, 2023

First career strikeout for @jordan_wicks99!



Welcome to The Show. pic.twitter.com/piPV4LJiCW — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 26, 2023

The Yankees, Mets, Red Sox and Cardinals were among at least 10 teams to scout Orix Buffaloes right-handed star Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s start Wednesday, and he impressed over seven scoreless innings with poise, focus and athleticism, and also with several solid-to-plus pitches — including a four-seamer up to 97 mph, cutter, curveball and splitter. Also there to see the two-time MVP who’s expected to be posted were the Cubs, Dodgers, Diamondbacks, Phillies, Rangers and Tigers. — Jon Heyman.

Food For Thought:

