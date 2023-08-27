Cub Tracks walks into one

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Cubs win!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 27, 2023
Final: #Cubs 10, Pirates 6. pic.twitter.com/Gm5tBkJZpL
Well, we have the answer now to the Jordan Wicks saga. The writers weren’t being ultracrepidarian, nor were they drumming up rumors. By now you’ve seen the results. What do you think? I think he was sensational.
.@jordan_wicks99 is the fourth Cubs pitcher since 1901 to strikeout at least nine in an @MLB debut.— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 27, 2023
He joins the company of Thomas Diamond, Dutch Ruether and Mark Prior. pic.twitter.com/nW6HorO2Fo
And the bats came out, too.
.@Cody_Bellinger leads @MLB with 40 RBIs since the All-Star Break pic.twitter.com/VjvBpzW8LA— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 27, 2023
Cubs add on five in the 5th! pic.twitter.com/qeUsvI7r7w— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 27, 2023
.@suzuki_seiya_sb with a 2-RBI scorcher! Cubs up 10-6! pic.twitter.com/SsiQODfSS1— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 27, 2023
So mop up them pierogi in the meatloaf gravy and let’s get ready for Javier Assad to toe the rubber today. A third win would sure be nice.
Jordan Wicks before the season:— Greg Huss (@OutOfTheVines) August 26, 2023
“My goal is to get to Chicago and help us win games at the Major League level… I’m not a guy for awards or accolades or milestones. I don’t really care… I wanna win the whole dang thing.”
8 months later, he’s doing it.https://t.co/hZR9RGBrso
First career strikeout for @jordan_wicks99!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 26, 2023
Welcome to The Show. pic.twitter.com/piPV4LJiCW
The Yankees, Mets, Red Sox and Cardinals were among at least 10 teams to scout Orix Buffaloes right-handed star Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s start Wednesday, and he impressed over seven scoreless innings with poise, focus and athleticism, and also with several solid-to-plus pitches — including a four-seamer up to 97 mph, cutter, curveball and splitter.
Also there to see the two-time MVP who’s expected to be posted were the Cubs, Dodgers, Diamondbacks, Phillies, Rangers and Tigers. — Jon Heyman.
- Wes Crosby (AP*): Jordan Wicks allows 2 hits and strikes out 9 in major league debut as Cubs top Pirates 10-6. “Adbert Alzolay came in with two outs in the ninth to strike out Reynolds for his 21st save.”
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): Encouraging signs for Kyle Hendricks as Cubs enter crucial stretch. “After his outing on Sunday at Wrigley Field, Hendricks acknowledged it is a big deal that his velocity has ticked back up to 90 mph.” Jake Misener does Kyle a solid.
- James Fegan (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): Cubs prospect Jordan Wicks already showing maturity beyond his years. “The left-hander, who has a six-pitch arsenal, is into “reading swings” more than the movement characteristics of his pitches.”
- Daniel Fair (KSN.com*): Former K-State pitcher called up to MLB by Cubs. The Conway, Arkansas, native who spent his college days in Manhattan, KS has joined the Chicago Cubs dugout.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Drew Smyly among Cubs putting team over self in shifting roles. “In 2021, Smyly filled a similar role late in the year for the Braves, who went on to win the World Series.” Meghan Montemurro has more. Maddie Lee tops it off.
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Why Chicago Cubs manager David Ross continues to stick with Ian Happ in the No. 3 spot. “There’s a lot of things that you can look at from a lineup standpoint, but since we’ve been going well, Ian’s been in the three hole,” Ross said Friday.
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Cubs, Christopher Morel figuring out his DH role, not relying too heavily on iPads. “It’s about winning,” Juan Cabreja said. “It’s about adapting to the moment and what we need from you in that moment.”
- Tyler Smith (On-Tap Sports Network*): Interview From Indy: Pete Crow-Armstrong. “Chicago Cubs’ No. 1 prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong sat down for an interview before Saturday’s Iowa Cubs game in Indianapolis.”
Food For Thought:
