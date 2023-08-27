 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks walks into one

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Jordan Wicks lights up the Pirates and the Cubs move one game closer to the top of the wild-card heap.

By Duane Pesice
Chicago Cubs v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Well, we have the answer now to the Jordan Wicks saga. The writers weren’t being ultracrepidarian, nor were they drumming up rumors. By now you’ve seen the results. What do you think? I think he was sensational.

And the bats came out, too.

So mop up them pierogi in the meatloaf gravy and let’s get ready for Javier Assad to toe the rubber today. A third win would sure be nice.

The Yankees, Mets, Red Sox and Cardinals were among at least 10 teams to scout Orix Buffaloes right-handed star Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s start Wednesday, and he impressed over seven scoreless innings with poise, focus and athleticism, and also with several solid-to-plus pitches — including a four-seamer up to 97 mph, cutter, curveball and splitter.

Also there to see the two-time MVP who’s expected to be posted were the Cubs, Dodgers, Diamondbacks, Phillies, Rangers and Tigers. — Jon Heyman.

Food For Thought:

