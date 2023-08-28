Baseball history unpacked, August 28

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Dode Paskert, Charlie Grimm, Jeff Cross, Cliff Aberson, Johnny Pramesa, Billy Cowan, Dick LeMay, Darren Lewis, Shane Andrews, Randy Wells.

Today in history:

475 - Roman general Orestes forces western Roman Emperor Julius Nepos to flee his capital city, Ravenna, now seen as the end of the Roman Empire in the West.

- Roman general Orestes forces western Roman Emperor Julius Nepos to flee his capital city, Ravenna, now seen as the end of the Roman Empire in the West. 476 - Orestes, father of Emperor Romulus Augustulus is captured and executed by Odoacer and his followers.

- Orestes, father of Emperor Romulus Augustulus is captured and executed by Odoacer and his followers. 1207 - King John of England grants small town of Liverpool a charter (right to elect a mayor and aldermen).

- King John of England grants small town of Liverpool a charter (right to elect a mayor and aldermen). 1830 - 1st American built locomotive, “Tom Thumb” races a horse-drawn car from Stockton and Stokes stagecoach company from Baltimore to Ellicott Mills. Let history record that due to mechanical problems the horse won!

- 1st American built locomotive, “Tom Thumb” races a horse-drawn car from Stockton and Stokes stagecoach company from Baltimore to Ellicott Mills. Let history record that due to mechanical problems the horse won! 1955 - Chicago black teenager Emmett Till is kidnapped, beaten and shot dead by white men in Money, Mississippi; his killers are eventually acquitted, but the case helps ignite the US civil rights movement.

- Chicago black teenager Emmett Till is kidnapped, beaten and shot dead by white men in Money, Mississippi; his killers are eventually acquitted, but the case helps ignite the US civil rights movement. 1963 - Martin Luther King Jr. delivers his “I have a dream” speech addressing the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom civil rights march at Lincoln Memorial, Washington, D.C.

