Outside The Confines: Scary moment at White Sox game

A recent White Sox game resulted in a scary moment in the stands while the game went on uninterrupted on the field. Two women attending the White Sox/Athletics game on Friday were hit by gunfire. While one was taken to a hospital, the other refused medical care.
Security confirmed that the shooting was not the result of any altercation, but there was also some initial confusion as to whether or not the gunfire came from inside or outside the stadium. The game continued without pause, but a scheduled Vanilla Ice concert for after the game was canceled.
Details about how the women were shot are still fuzzy, but there is some additional reading below:
- Daniel Chavkin reported on the events for Sports Illustrated.
- Orlando Mayorquin and John Yoo had some additional details for the New York Times.
- AP has commentary from some witnesses who say they weren’t aware that anyone was shot at first.
We ask that you be respectful in commenting about this. Thank you.
Now on to the rest of today’s links!
- Daniel Kramer reports on the Mariners rise to the top of the AL West.
- Angels pitcher Chase Silseth was forced to leave a game after getting hit in the head—with a throw from one of his own teammates. Story by Patrick Andres.
- By the numbers, the pitch clock is working.
On Friday night, there were 4,319 pitches thrown across the major leagues. And for the first time on a day with a full slate of 15 games, there were zero pitch-clock violations.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 26, 2023
Attendance is up 9.2%. Game time down 25 minutes, to 2:39. The rules changes are a rousing success.
- Brian Murphy looks at the California team who won the Little League World Series.
- Thomas Harrigan wonders who the best starting pitchers of 2023 have been.
- In spite of an injury that’s ending his pitching season early, Shohei Ohtani still intends to hit this season. Story by Patrick Andres.
- And if his recent outing against the Mets is any indication, he’ll probably be okay. Story by Will Sammon. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- If only the actual Cardinals could do this.
A 9-run comeback in the 9th— Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 27, 2023
The @Sgf_Cardinals tally 6 hits and 4 free passes in the final frame for a walk-off winner.
What's more, the @Cardinals prospects scored 8 of the runs with two outs. pic.twitter.com/3oQoyRbSJz
- Michael Baumann suggests that the problem with the White Sox can’t be resolved with current ownership.
- Former teammates and now rivals Miguel Cabrera and Justin Verlander shared a nod as Miggy faced off against his old friend for the final time in his career. Story by James Schapiro.
- Daniel Chavkin looks at the possibility that Oakland could potentially force the A’s to leave their name behind when they move.
- Lollllll
Shohei Ohtani broke a sign last night. The Mets are not over it. pic.twitter.com/LZ30RM0SVJ— Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) August 27, 2023
- Ben Clemens shares what he liked and didn’t like during the week that was.
- The Rays-Yankees tensions came to a head after Randy Arozarena got drilled by a pitch this weekend. Story by Adam Berry.
- The Brewers are apparently optimistic about stadium talks. (AP)
- Is this what people mean when they talk about “classic” baseball?
#OTD in 1887 Buffalo Bison 2B Frank Grant has a huge day with a 2 run triple, grand slam, and 2 run home run. The Bisons lose 26-19 and 500 angry Buffalo fans attack umpire Billy McLean. Police from station 10 rescue him. pic.twitter.com/P4F8XF4rhL— ThisDateInBuffaloSportsHistory (@BuffSportsHstry) August 27, 2023
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.
