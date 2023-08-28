Outside The Confines: Scary moment at White Sox game

A recent White Sox game resulted in a scary moment in the stands while the game went on uninterrupted on the field. Two women attending the White Sox/Athletics game on Friday were hit by gunfire. While one was taken to a hospital, the other refused medical care.

Security confirmed that the shooting was not the result of any altercation, but there was also some initial confusion as to whether or not the gunfire came from inside or outside the stadium. The game continued without pause, but a scheduled Vanilla Ice concert for after the game was canceled.

Details about how the women were shot are still fuzzy, but there is some additional reading below:

We ask that you be respectful in commenting about this. Thank you.

Now on to the rest of today’s links!

On Friday night, there were 4,319 pitches thrown across the major leagues. And for the first time on a day with a full slate of 15 games, there were zero pitch-clock violations.



Attendance is up 9.2%. Game time down 25 minutes, to 2:39. The rules changes are a rousing success. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 26, 2023

A 9-run comeback in the 9th



The @Sgf_Cardinals tally 6 hits and 4 free passes in the final frame for a walk-off winner.



What's more, the @Cardinals prospects scored 8 of the runs with two outs. pic.twitter.com/3oQoyRbSJz — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 27, 2023

Shohei Ohtani broke a sign last night. The Mets are not over it. pic.twitter.com/LZ30RM0SVJ — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) August 27, 2023

#OTD in 1887 Buffalo Bison 2B Frank Grant has a huge day with a 2 run triple, grand slam, and 2 run home run. The Bisons lose 26-19 and 500 angry Buffalo fans attack umpire Billy McLean. Police from station 10 rescue him. pic.twitter.com/P4F8XF4rhL — ThisDateInBuffaloSportsHistory (@BuffSportsHstry) August 27, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.