Outside The Confines: Scary moment at White Sox game

Two women were shot in the crowd at a recent White Sox game.

By Ashley MacLennan
A recent White Sox game resulted in a scary moment in the stands while the game went on uninterrupted on the field. Two women attending the White Sox/Athletics game on Friday were hit by gunfire. While one was taken to a hospital, the other refused medical care.

Security confirmed that the shooting was not the result of any altercation, but there was also some initial confusion as to whether or not the gunfire came from inside or outside the stadium. The game continued without pause, but a scheduled Vanilla Ice concert for after the game was canceled.

Details about how the women were shot are still fuzzy, but there is some additional reading below:

We ask that you be respectful in commenting about this. Thank you.

Now on to the rest of today’s links!

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

