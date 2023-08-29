Cub Tracks’ butcher block cover

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Adrian Houser’s going to the IL. Mike Tauchman is grabbing some pine. It’s Prime Time, y’all. This is what we wanted, to be a first-division club again. I couldn’t be happier.
The Brewers come in with an eight-game winning streak. Now it’s nine.
“I think we’re feeling good as a ballclub,” Milwaukee’s Mark Canha, who went 5-for-12 against the Padres, told Bally Sports Wisconsin.
“We just want to go in (to Chicago) and put forth a good effort like we have been.”
Then on to Cincinnati.
Jameson Taillon versus former Cub Wade Miley, who was effective when healthy but not healthy enough to retain. Miley was healthy on this occasion. Taillon got banged around early, wasn’t helped by uncharacteristic Golden Clanks by Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner, who erred for the first time in tandem.
Ian Happ and Patrick Wisdom smacked meatballs but the rest of the offense was weak sauce against the Brewers and the Cubs went down to ignominious defeat. No chance to sweep now — three will have to do.
Same bat time today. Justin Steele on the hill versus Corbin Burnes. It has the makings of a classic. At least it shouldn’t be boring. And hey!
The Cubs may have lost tonight, but at least they didn’t fall to 20 games below .500 like the Cardinals did tonight.— Brad (@ballskwok) August 29, 2023
So we got that going for us.
Sources tell @keithlaw and me that Cubs prospect Matt Shaw is being promoted to Double-A. Shaw, a shortstop out of Maryland, was the Cubs first-round pick this year. He's been raking in pro ball and just slashed .393/.427/.655 with 7 steals and 4 homers in 20 games at High-A.— Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) August 28, 2023
You’ve likely never seen anything like this in a baseball game.— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 28, 2023
Umpire Warren Nicholson was ejected in Sunday’s Frontier League game after a heated exchange with a player.
@JomboyMedia
For those curious: when big-league rosters expand Friday, the Cubs won't get an extra player for their doubleheader that day at Reds.— Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) August 29, 2023
They could opt to use the extra pitcher spot on the 28-man roster to help Friday for the DH and then demote/call up another arm Saturday.
Food For Thought:
