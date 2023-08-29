 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ butcher block cover

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. The Cubs didn’t do very well in the first of three and need to meatloaf the next two. The Gold Gloves gained some tarnish.

By Duane Pesice
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Adrian Houser’s going to the IL. Mike Tauchman is grabbing some pine. It’s Prime Time, y’all. This is what we wanted, to be a first-division club again. I couldn’t be happier.

The Brewers come in with an eight-game winning streak. Now it’s nine.

“I think we’re feeling good as a ballclub,” Milwaukee’s Mark Canha, who went 5-for-12 against the Padres, told Bally Sports Wisconsin.

“We just want to go in (to Chicago) and put forth a good effort like we have been.”

Then on to Cincinnati.

Jameson Taillon versus former Cub Wade Miley, who was effective when healthy but not healthy enough to retain. Miley was healthy on this occasion. Taillon got banged around early, wasn’t helped by uncharacteristic Golden Clanks by Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner, who erred for the first time in tandem.

Ian Happ and Patrick Wisdom smacked meatballs but the rest of the offense was weak sauce against the Brewers and the Cubs went down to ignominious defeat. No chance to sweep now — three will have to do.

Same bat time today. Justin Steele on the hill versus Corbin Burnes. It has the makings of a classic. At least it shouldn’t be boring. And hey!

So we got that going for us.

“There’s a lot of things that you can look at from a lineup standpoint,” Ross said. “But since we’ve been going well, Ian’s been in the three-hole. . . . Why would I mess with that?” — Maddie Lee.

Dept of redundancy dept:

“He’s as consistent of an at-bat as I think we have on our team,” Ross said. “And I mean that in a fact of, when he’s scuffling, when he’s going well, when he’s hitting for power, when he’s getting on base, you don’t see a change in the consistent consistency in the at-bat.” — Maddie Lee.

Food For Thought:

