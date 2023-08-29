Cub Tracks’ butcher block cover

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Adrian Houser’s going to the IL. Mike Tauchman is grabbing some pine. It’s Prime Time, y’all. This is what we wanted, to be a first-division club again. I couldn’t be happier.

The Brewers come in with an eight-game winning streak. Now it’s nine.

“I think we’re feeling good as a ballclub,” Milwaukee’s Mark Canha, who went 5-for-12 against the Padres, told Bally Sports Wisconsin. “We just want to go in (to Chicago) and put forth a good effort like we have been.”

Then on to Cincinnati.

Jameson Taillon versus former Cub Wade Miley, who was effective when healthy but not healthy enough to retain. Miley was healthy on this occasion. Taillon got banged around early, wasn’t helped by uncharacteristic Golden Clanks by Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner, who erred for the first time in tandem.

Home run no. 16 on the year for @ihapp_1! pic.twitter.com/dOCdwkznwf — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 29, 2023

Ian Happ and Patrick Wisdom smacked meatballs but the rest of the offense was weak sauce against the Brewers and the Cubs went down to ignominious defeat. No chance to sweep now — three will have to do.

Same bat time today. Justin Steele on the hill versus Corbin Burnes. It has the makings of a classic. At least it shouldn’t be boring. And hey!

The Cubs may have lost tonight, but at least they didn’t fall to 20 games below .500 like the Cardinals did tonight. — Brad (@ballskwok) August 29, 2023

So we got that going for us.

*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Sources tell @keithlaw and me that Cubs prospect Matt Shaw is being promoted to Double-A. Shaw, a shortstop out of Maryland, was the Cubs first-round pick this year. He's been raking in pro ball and just slashed .393/.427/.655 with 7 steals and 4 homers in 20 games at High-A. — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) August 28, 2023

You’ve likely never seen anything like this in a baseball game.



Umpire Warren Nicholson was ejected in Sunday’s Frontier League game after a heated exchange with a player.



@JomboyMedia pic.twitter.com/USZLbdhfLu — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 28, 2023

For those curious: when big-league rosters expand Friday, the Cubs won't get an extra player for their doubleheader that day at Reds.



They could opt to use the extra pitcher spot on the 28-man roster to help Friday for the DH and then demote/call up another arm Saturday. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) August 29, 2023

“There’s a lot of things that you can look at from a lineup standpoint,” Ross said. “But since we’ve been going well, Ian’s been in the three-hole. . . . Why would I mess with that?” — Maddie Lee.

Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Ian Happ breaks Musial’s long-standing record. “When the Cubs outfielder drew a bases-loaded walk in the third inning on Saturday, he surpassed Hall of Famer Stan Musial for the longest on-base streak in modern history against the Pirates.” Maddie Lee has more Happ.

Dept of redundancy dept: “He’s as consistent of an at-bat as I think we have on our team,” Ross said. “And I mean that in a fact of, when he’s scuffling, when he’s going well, when he’s hitting for power, when he’s getting on base, you don’t see a change in the consistent consistency in the at-bat.” — Maddie Lee.

Food For Thought:

The Mayans may have built the world's first superhighway system. https://t.co/dLzYbTu9ZW — Futurism (@futurism) August 27, 2023

Noises Heard In Biggest Hunt For The Loch Ness Monster In 50 Yearshttps://t.co/c8qLVJjQB9 — IFLScience (@IFLScience) August 28, 2023

What are tears made of? https://t.co/2Qxm2i5GEh — Live Science (@LiveScience) August 25, 2023

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!