BCB After Dark: No more Morel?

Folks, this is going to be an After Dark like no other. Last night, I started feeling like I was coming down with a cold. Today, I took one of those COVID tests we had lying around the house and I came up positive. I took a second one and it came up positive again. I went 3 1⁄ 2 years without catching it and now I’m a statistic. I am fully vaccinated, but I feel like I have a bad cold, except that I have absolutely zero energy and I have a bad headache.

So tonight, I’m not doing and jazz or movies. I’m just going to ask you one question. Should the Cubs trade Christopher Morel this winter? As this article from Patrick Mooney in The Athletic points out, the Cubs have been forced to play Morel as a designated hitter (sub. req.) and that is not ideal for an athletic 24-year-old. You’d think there’s some position that Morel could play, but the Cubs haven’t found it yet.

Next season, Cody Bellinger and Jeimer Candelario may be gone, although I know many of you want the Cubs to re-sign them. You’d think that would open up some room in the lineup, but there’s Pete Crow-Armstrong, Matt Mervis and other minor leaguers who are going to be making a play for the Opening Day lineup.

So it certainly seems like it would make some sense to trade Morel this winter. But on the other hand, he’s Christopher Morel. He’s the ray of sunshine at Wrigley field. He’s an energy spark that gets the team going. Frankly, he’s the Dani Rojas of the Cubs, for those of you who get the Ted Lasso reference.

I can’t tell you what the Cubs could get in trade for Morel, but his situation is really similar to Jorge Soler after the 2016 season. Same age, similar stat line and defensive issues. The Cubs got an All-Star closer in Wade Davis for Soler, albeit one who had only one more year of control before free agency.

So would you explore trading Christopher Morel this winter?

