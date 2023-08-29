Cubs roster move: Jose Cuas to bereavement list, Anthony Kay recalled

The Chicago Cubs today placed right-handed pitcher José Cuas on the bereavement list and recalled left-handed pitcher Anthony Kay from Triple-A Iowa.

Kay begins his second stint with the Cubs. Previously he has posted a 6.35 ERA with eight walks and eight strikeouts in 13 relief appearances. He was optioned back to Iowa August 6 and has posted a 3.86 ERA (3 ER/7 IP) with six walks, 12 strikeouts and a .185 opponent batting average (5-for-27) in five relief appearances.

Cuas was acquired from the Royals July 31 for outfielder Nelson Velázquez and has an 0.75 ERA (1 ER/12 IP) with 11 walks and seven strikeouts in 11 relief appearances.

Today's game preview will post at 5 p.m. CT.