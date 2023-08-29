Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 29

I’m still sick and I can’t really pay much attention to things, but I’ll try to give you the best Minor League Wrap that I can. Sometimes I’m in automation mode when I do these things anyway.

The Cubs today promoted shortstop Matt Shaw to Double-A Tennessee. He did not play in today’s game, however,

Shortstop Levi Jordan was promoted to Triple-A Iowa.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were stuck in the Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers), 11-6.

Starter Riley Thompson took the loss after giving up three runs on five hits over 2.2 innings. Thompson walked three and struck out two.

Shortstop Luis Vazquez hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning, his seventh of the season. Vazquez was 1 for 3 with a walk and two runs scored.

In the sixth inning, second baseman Jake Slaughter hit a three-run home run, his 22nd of the season. Slaughter was 1 for 3.

Vazquez home run.

Our first hit of the game is this two-run homer from Luis Vázquez! pic.twitter.com/ZrbuVcjlAn — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) August 30, 2023

Slaughter’s home run.

Jake Slaughter's team-leading 22nd home run of the year brings us within three! pic.twitter.com/L7hJx1Ycij — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) August 30, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were extinguished by the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers), 9-0 in a game that ended after six innings because of rain.

Starter Joe Nahas lasted just a third of an inning after getting hammered for six runs, five earned, on four hits. Nahas walked one and struck out nobody.

Right fielder Owen Caissie was 2 for 3.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs cracked the Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres), 8-3.

Tyler Santana threw the first six innings and got the win after giving up two runs on just three hits. Santana struck out six and walked no one.

Johzan Oquendo pitched the final three innings for the save. He surrendered one run on two hits. He struck out one and walked no one.

Right fielder Brennen Davis hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning. It was Davis’ fourth home run this year and first with South Bend. Davis was 2 for 5 with a double and the home run. He scored two runs.

In the second inning, shortstop Josh Rivera hit a two-run home run, his first with South Bend and second overall. Rivera went 2 for 4 with three runs batted in. He also stole a base.

First baseman Moises Ballesteros was 2 for 5 and scored one run.

Davis’ home run.

Brennen Davis ( @BrennenDavis__ ) with a @hoosierlottery home run to give the #SBCubs an early 2-0 lead after a half inning! pic.twitter.com/uZRfaupoBi — South Bend Cubs (@SBCubs) August 29, 2023

Rivera’s home run.

2023 3rd round draft pick Josh Rivera hits his first High-A home run (a 2 run @hoosierlottery HR) to give the #SBCubs a 4-0 lead! #Cubs

428ft / 104 mph off the bat pic.twitter.com/cF9l5fqha4 — South Bend Cubs (@SBCubs) August 29, 2023

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans brought the Charleston RiverDogs (Rays) to heel, 3-2.

Starter Koen Moreno got his seventh win by allowing just one run on five hits over five innings. Moreno struck out six and walked two.

Scarlyn Lebron pitched the ninth inning and got the save. He did not allow a run or a hit, but he did walk one while striking out one.

Catcher Miguel Pabon doubled twice in a 2 for 4 game. Pabon scored two runs and drove home one.

Third baseman Pedro Ramirez was 2 for 3 with a double and a walk.

Center fielder Brett Bateman was 2 for 4 with an RBI single.

Some defensive wizardry by first baseman Jonathon Long