Cub Tracks strikes back

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Cubs pile it on again and force the issue.

By Duane Pesice
Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

“You realize this group believes in each other and it’s definitely the right thing to do to keep them together and let them play the last two months. In a lot of ways, they made it really easy the way the team played. When you look at where we are in the season, it’s been an odd path for sure, but if you look at the way we’ve played since really early June, we’ve played great baseball. It’s a cohesive group. We look at the underlying numbers, the team is even better than the record and fans are really responding to this group.” — Jed Hoyer

The trading deadline has come and gone. The Cubs quite clearly felt relief as a team and exploded for twenty runs Tuesday night against the NL Central-leading Reds, staying over .500 and keeping themselves very much in the conversation when it comes to playoff chances. This is a huge series, and the next series against the Braves is even bigger. Every game from now on is big. This is the kind of competitive baseball we were promised. I’m going to lay off Jed for now — he had some things to say, and they’re just below. Sahadev Sharma says Wrigley is abuzz {$}, and that much is obvious from the tv.

Wednesday night, the Cubs sent Drew Smyly (8-7, 4.50) to the mound to oppose Brandon Williamson (3-2, 4.48), in a battle of southpaws. Smyly was iffy — gave up five earned in 4⅔ innings, three of them to Joey Votto, who swatted two long balls. But the bullpen and the bats were up to the challenge and the Cubs won by a touchdown, extra point, and field goal. I’d like to get used to this. SO MANY HIGHLIGHTS!

Song(s) of the Day:

Food For Thought:

