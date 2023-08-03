Cub Tracks strikes back

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

“You realize this group believes in each other and it’s definitely the right thing to do to keep them together and let them play the last two months. In a lot of ways, they made it really easy the way the team played. When you look at where we are in the season, it’s been an odd path for sure, but if you look at the way we’ve played since really early June, we’ve played great baseball. It’s a cohesive group. We look at the underlying numbers, the team is even better than the record and fans are really responding to this group.” — Jed Hoyer

The trading deadline has come and gone. The Cubs quite clearly felt relief as a team and exploded for twenty runs Tuesday night against the NL Central-leading Reds, staying over .500 and keeping themselves very much in the conversation when it comes to playoff chances. This is a huge series, and the next series against the Braves is even bigger. Every game from now on is big. This is the kind of competitive baseball we were promised. I’m going to lay off Jed for now — he had some things to say, and they’re just below. Sahadev Sharma says Wrigley is abuzz {$}, and that much is obvious from the tv.

Wednesday night, the Cubs sent Drew Smyly (8-7, 4.50) to the mound to oppose Brandon Williamson (3-2, 4.48), in a battle of southpaws. Smyly was iffy — gave up five earned in 4⅔ innings, three of them to Joey Votto, who swatted two long balls. But the bullpen and the bats were up to the challenge and the Cubs won by a touchdown, extra point, and field goal. I’d like to get used to this. SO MANY HIGHLIGHTS!

The #Reds today placed on the 15-day injured list RHP Ben Lively (right pectoral strain) and recalled from Triple-A Louisville RHP Daniel Duarte. — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 2, 2023

The Blue Jays have signed Canadian reliever Rowan Wick to a minor league deal https://t.co/u2tcJy4C1X — Blue Jays Nation (@thejaysnation) August 2, 2023

Marcus Stroman, placed on the IL with right hip inflammation, got a cortisone shot today.



Said he’s been dealing with the hip issue for a little while, and it was last start when he felt it needed to be addressed.



More from Stroman and Cubs manager David Ross on the IL move ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/eSSdgDJ6Ns — Ryan Herrera (@ryan_a_herrera) August 2, 2023

