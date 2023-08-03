Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 3

Right-handed pitcher Jozhan Oquendo was promoted from Myrtle Beach to South Bend.

Right-handed pitcher Tyler Duffey joined the Iowa squad. Outfielder Darius Hill was put on the development list.

Ted Lilly made his broadcast booth debut in the I-Cubs doubleheader alongside Alex Cohen.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were swept in a doubleheader, losing game one 9-8 and game two 11-4.

Nick Niedert started game one and took the loss after getting battered around for five runs, four earned, on nine hits over just three innings. Niedert walked one and struck out one.

Josh Roberson allowed a run on two hits and a walk in one inning in his Cubs organization debut. He struck out one.

Iowa battled back from trailing 5-0 and 9-4, but their comeback came up a run short.

Second baseman Chase Strumpf hit a solo home run in the third inning, his 14th this year and seventh with Iowa. Strumpf went 1 for 2 with a bases-loaded walk. He had two RBI.

DH Matt Mervis clubbed a three-run home run in the third inning, his 11th minor league home run of 2023. Mervis was 1 for 2 with two walks and three runs scored.

Catcher Bryce Windham was 2 for 4 with an RBI double in the fifth. He also scored one run.

Mervis’ home run in game one.

MASH! Mervis makes it a one-run game with this three-run shot. pic.twitter.com/Ijh9TqWTLn — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) August 3, 2023

Pete Crow-Armstrong went 0 for 3 with a hit by pitch, but he did Hollywood Pete things on defense.

No fly zone ❌ pic.twitter.com/HaYcPSE1kh — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) August 4, 2023

Game two was a bullpen game. Starter Chris Clarke allowed one run on four hits over 1.2 innings. He struck out two and walked no one.

Riley Martin relieved Clarke and took the loss. Martin’s final line was three runs on two hits and five walks over just one inning. So yeah, there were some control issues. Martin threw 37 pitches and just 15 were strikes. He did not have a strikeout.

Jared Young had to come into this game and get the final out of the top of the seventh. Young was also 2 for 2 with a walk and an RBI single in the sixth inning in game two.

Iowa’s other three runs came on a three-run home run by center fielder Alexander Canario in the second inning. It was Canario’s second Iowa home run this year and third overall. Canario went 1 for 2 with a walk.

Canario’s home run.

Alexander Canario goes 378 feet for the lead! pic.twitter.com/XsZgsFdQTz — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) August 4, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were rained out tonight. Doubleheader tomorrow.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs skinned the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers), 13-4.

Brandon Birdsell stared and picked up the win with five scoreless innings. Birdsell allowed just two hits, both singles, and walked no one. He struck out five.

South Bend scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back. The big blow was a three-run home run by first baseman Felix Stevens. It was Stevens’ 19th home run this year and sixth in High-A. Stevens went 2 for 5 with a double, the home run and four total runs batted in.

Catcher Moises Ballesteros was 2 for 6. He had a two-run single in the first inning and another RBI single in the seventh for three total RBI. Ballesteros scored twice.

Center fielder Christian Franklin went 2 for 3 with two walks. He scored twice.

Left fielder Ezequiel Pagan was 2 for 5 with a walk. He scored once and had two runs batted in.

Shortstop Josh Rivera went 1 for 3 with three walks. He scored three times.

Everyone in the lineup had at least one hit tonight.

Stevens’ home run.

POUR ON RUNS #SBCubs get 5 runs in the 1st inning including Felix Stevens 6th @hoosierlottery #HomeRun of the season. Cubs lead @TimberRattlers 5-0, still in the bottom of the 1st. pic.twitter.com/XVhw2PICob — South Bend Cubs (@SBCubs) August 3, 2023

Full highlights:

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans decoyed the Down East Wood Ducks (Rangers), 6-0.

Luis Rujano threw the first 4.1 innings. He gave up five hits and a walk while striking out six.

Yovanny Cabrera took the win because Rujano didn’t go five. Cabrera gave up just one hit over 2.2 innings. He stuck out three and walked no one.

Erian Rodriguez finished off the shutout by throwing the final two innings. Rodriguez surrendered two hits and issued one walk. He struck out two.

First baseman Brian Kalmer cranked his first professional home run, a solo shot in the seventh inning. Kalmer was 1 for 3 with two walks.

Catcher Miguel Pabon hit a two-run double in the first inning. Pabon was 1 for 3 with a walk.

Center fielder Brett Bateman was 3 for 5 with a steal.

ACL Cubs

Lost to Giants Orange, 9-3.

Left fielder Zyhir Hope went 2 for 3 with his first professional steal.