Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers preview, Wednesday 8/30, 1:20 CT

Wednesday notes...

THE STEELE CURTAIN: Justin Steele’s start Tuesday was only the sixth by a Cub in which he threw at least 111 pitches in six innings or fewer and did not allow a run. In his six innings, Steele gave up six hits, walked one and struck out eight.

The previous six starts, in chronological order:

Ted Lilly, 119, in 6 in 2009 (six hits, two walks, seven strikeouts)

Lilly again, 113, in 5⅔ in 2010 (five hits, three walks, eight strikeouts)

Carlos Zambrano, 116, in 6 in 2010 (six hits, five walks, eight strikeouts)

Matt Garza, 114, in 6 in 2011 (six hits, three walks, nine strikeouts)

Jake Arrieta, 112, in 6 on June 17, 2016 at home vs. Pirates (two hits, three walks, 11 strikeouts)

Cubs pitchers are known to have thrown 111 or more pitches without giving up a run in 125 starts of more than six innings. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

ADBERT UPDATE: Adbert Alzolay converted his 18th straight save opportunity since July 5, the most in the majors during that time span. The 18-straight converted saves are the most by a Cub since Wade Davis converted a team-record 32 straight from April 4-September 19, 2017.

MORE GOOD RELIEF: Mark Leiter Jr. recorded his team-high 25th hold of the season Tuesday evening. Leiter has a 0.95 ERA (two earned runs in 19 innings) in his last 21 games since July 17, the lowest ERA among major league relievers during that time frame (minimum 18 innings).

HAPP-ENSTANCE: Ian Happ had two hits Tuesday and is on a seven-game hitting streak in which he is batting .321/.387/.643 (9-for-28) with three doubles, two home runs, six RBI and six runs scored.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup for the rubber match vs. Milwaukee!



Tune in: https://t.co/Gs2hZXyTjH pic.twitter.com/6vE5UcT76l — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 30, 2023

Brewers lineup:

Kyle Hendricks, RHP vs. Brandon Woodruff, RHP

Kyle Hendricks had one of his best starts of the year against the Brewers, July 4 in Milwaukee: six innings, four hits, one run, five strikeouts. His last two outings have also been good.

Keep up the good work, Kyle.

Brandon Woodruff allowed the Cubs one run on three hits April 1 at Wrigley Field. He made one more start, then went on the IL with a shoulder issue. He missed almost four months. Since his return, he’s thrown pretty well, although he’s allowed six home runs in 22⅔ innings, which is... a lot.

He has a 3.15 ERA against the Cubs in 17 career appearances (15 starts). Dansby Swanson is 5-for-13 (.385) against him with a home run. Ian Happ has homered three times off Woodruff in 32 career AB. Seiya Suzuki is 5-for-6 with two doubles and a home run.

