Baseball history unpacked, August 30

A M-W-F digest, replete with #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB content, gathered from reputable sources, a little bit cheesy but nicely displayed. Happy birthday, Carmen Fanzone!

By Duane Pesice
Carmen Fanzone
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Cal McVey, Tom Seaton, Kiki Cuyler HOF, Carmen Fanzone*, Marlon Byrd, Todd Wellemeyer, Sean Marshall. Also notable: Ted Williams HOF.

Today in history:

  • 1146 - European leaders outlaw the crossbow, intending to end war for all time.
  • 1682 - William Penn leaves England to sail to the New World.
  • 1836 - The city of Houston is founded by Augustus Chapman Allen and John Kirby Allen.
  • 1957 - US senator Strom Thurmond speaks 24 hours, 27 minutes against civil rights.
  • 1967 - US Senate confirm Thurgood Marshall as the 1st black justice to serve on the Supreme Court.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration (this also includes the history bullets). Thanks for reading, and thanks also for your cooperation.

