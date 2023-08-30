Outside The Confines: Hey, stop attacking players!

Braves’ superstar outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was attacked during a Monday game against the Colorado Rockies as the fans took to the field, and one of them knocked the player down.

Acuña was unharmed in the fracas and it was unclear what the goal of the fans was other than to create mischief, but they have since been arrested (and are likely to face a lifetime ban from the stadium if history is an indicator). Acuña evidently believed the fans were just enthusiastically trying to get photos.

Unreal scene here at Coors Field.



It was a blur, but it appears that three fans ran onto the field to attack Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. between innings.



You can see Acuña Jr. get off the ground after the second attacker comes into frame. pic.twitter.com/FEnWVxnTR3 — Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) August 29, 2023

Here’s a little more on the attack:

Now let’s go on to the rest of today’s links.

As I reported on @ESPN1000 just now… the shooting at Guaranteed Rate Field during a #WhiteSox game was indeed an accidental discharge by one of the women “grazed” by the bullet. She reportedly snuck the gun in past metal detectors hiding it in the folds of her belly fat. — Peggy Kusinski (@peggykusinski) August 29, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.