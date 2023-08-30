 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: Hey, stop attacking players!

That should go without saying, but...

By Ashley MacLennan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Braves’ superstar outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was attacked during a Monday game against the Colorado Rockies as the fans took to the field, and one of them knocked the player down.

Acuña was unharmed in the fracas and it was unclear what the goal of the fans was other than to create mischief, but they have since been arrested (and are likely to face a lifetime ban from the stadium if history is an indicator). Acuña evidently believed the fans were just enthusiastically trying to get photos.

Here’s a little more on the attack:

Now let’s go on to the rest of today’s links.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...