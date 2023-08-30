Outside The Confines: Hey, stop attacking players!

Braves’ superstar outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was attacked during a Monday game against the Colorado Rockies as the fans took to the field, and one of them knocked the player down.
Acuña was unharmed in the fracas and it was unclear what the goal of the fans was other than to create mischief, but they have since been arrested (and are likely to face a lifetime ban from the stadium if history is an indicator). Acuña evidently believed the fans were just enthusiastically trying to get photos.
Unreal scene here at Coors Field.— Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) August 29, 2023
It was a blur, but it appears that three fans ran onto the field to attack Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. between innings.
You can see Acuña Jr. get off the ground after the second attacker comes into frame. pic.twitter.com/FEnWVxnTR3
Here’s a little more on the attack:
- Karl Rasmussen reports on the arrest of the two men on the field.
- Evan Drellich looks at MLBPA’s take on the incident and how security can be improved going forward. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Dennis Georgatos breaks down the incident for the Associated Press.
Now let’s go on to the rest of today’s links.
- Michael Baumann wonders: is no one hitting for average, or is every hitter average now?
- Mark Feinsand looks at some free agency targets, because apparently we’re already at that point in the second half.
- Jay Jaffe is thrilled to report that Bryce Harper is finally crushing again.
- The Yankees have released Josh Donaldson, and Tom Verducci shares his feelings on the disastrous pairing.
- Verducci also believes Bobby Witt Jr is a star hidden in plain sight thanks to the Royals dismal season.
- Jose Altuve hit his first career cycle, emphasizing his great return to form. Story by Chandler Rome. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- I truly cannot fathom anyone having this on their 2023 Bingo card, but here’s a follow-up from Monday’s White Sox gunfire story.
As I reported on @ESPN1000 just now… the shooting at Guaranteed Rate Field during a #WhiteSox game was indeed an accidental discharge by one of the women “grazed” by the bullet. She reportedly snuck the gun in past metal detectors hiding it in the folds of her belly fat.— Peggy Kusinski (@peggykusinski) August 29, 2023
- Jon Becker tries to explain what the Angels and several other teams just did by putting players galore on waivers.
- Harrison Bader was placed on waivers, and then plopped in the outfield, by the Yankees. Story by Dawn Klemish.
- Looking at potential postseason tiebreakers. (MLB)
- Jimmy Traina shares how broadcasters are feeling about sports streaming services.
- Bradford Doolittle assesses what teams did right (and wrong) at the trade deadline.
- Matt Gelb looks at Trea Turner’s turnaround. Turneraround? Anyway, he’s doing great! (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Joan Jett might have missed out on a good side hustle.
Joan Jett, Screwball Grip/Release. pic.twitter.com/XcYKy43ZaK— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 29, 2023
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.
Loading comments...