BCB After Dark: Reinforcements

The Cubs beat the Brewers tonight 1-0 in a thriller.

Last night, I asked you if you thought the Cubs should try to trade Christopher Morel this upcoming winter. By a margin of 61 percent to 39 percent, you want to keep the Cubs’ ray of sunshine.

I’m still sick, but I’ll try to give you a stripped-down After Dark this evening. I normally do a briefer edition on Tuesday night/Wednesday moning, so it shouldn’t be too far off what you’re used to. I’m going to feature some jazz, so those of you who skip that can do so now.

When I’m down, I often pull up Miles Davis playing “It Never Entered My Mind.” And since I’m stuck in a spare bedroom coughing up my lungs and sleeping, I think this qualifies as being “down.”

This is a live performance from 1956.

There was big news earlier tonight.

Other players currently on waivers, per sources: Yankees OF Harrison Bader, Mets RHP Carlos Carrasco, White Sox RHP Mike Clevinger, Tigers RP José Cisnero. Claims awarded in reverse order of winning percentage as of Thursday. Teams on fringes of wild-card race likely to be most… https://t.co/1kKgeo48NZ — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 29, 2023

What that means is that any team can claim any of those players and get them for only the cost of their salary. All of these players will be eligible to play in the postseason. The Angels are trying to get under the luxury tax cap. The other teams are just looking to shed salary in lost seasons.

Now just because the Cubs claim one of those players doesn’t mean they’ll get them. Claims are awarded in reverse order of team record—so if the Diamondbacks, Giants, Reds, Marlins, etc. are willing to take on the salaries, they’ll get them instead of the Cubs.

Normally I’d go through the pluses-and-minuses of these players, but instead I’m just going to point you to this article by Tony Andracki. I don’t think (and neither does Andracki) that the Cubs are in the market for a bat. But the Cubs could use some pitching help. If the Cubs are worried that Marcus Stroman isn’t going to return this year, then maybe Lucas Giolito or Carlos Carrasco would be someone the Cubs want to add. If they want that left-handed reliever, Mike Moore is there.

I should point out that this is the only way to add any major league players before the end of the year.

So who should the Cubs put in a waiver claim on? Yes, they can claim more than one player, but our poll only allows for one vote. Pick the one you think should be the highest priority and then tell us about the other one in the comments.

Poll Which of these players should the Cubs put in a waiver claim on? Carlos Carrasco

José Cisnero

Mike Clevinger

Lucas Giolito

Reynaldo López

Matt Moore

None of them!

0% José Cisnero (0 votes)

0% Mike Clevinger (0 votes)

0% Lucas Giolito (0 votes)

0% Reynaldo López (0 votes)

0% Matt Moore (0 votes)

0% None of them! (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

