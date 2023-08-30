Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 30

I’m still under the weather, but I did at least managed to watch some minor league action this evening. To be more precise, I was able to pay attention to about six innings of the Smokies game.

Right-hander Frankie Scalzo Jr. was promoted to Double-A Tennessee. Right-hander Joe Nahas goes the other way, getting demoted to South Bend.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs roasted the Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers), 7-1.

It was a bullpen game today for the I-Cubs, and starter Stephen Gonsalves allowed one run on no hits but three walks over 1.2 innings. Gonsalves did strike out four. So the only batter who put the ball in play against him was the guy who had the RBI groundout.

Luke Little bailed out Gonsalves in the second inning and did not allow a hit or a run over 1.1 innings. Little walked two and struck out two.

Brad Boxberger tossed an inning in a rehab assignment. He allowed a one-out single, but a double play meant he faced the minimum. Boxberger struck out one.

The win went to Chris Clarke, who pitched two scoreless innings, allowing three hits. Clarke struck out four and walked no one.

Left fielder Jared Young hit two home runs tonight—a two-run home run in the first inning and a grand slam in the second. Young was 2 for 4 with a walk and six RBI.

Catcher Bryce Windham went 2 for 4 with two runs scored.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong was 1 for 3 with two walks and a stolen base. Crow-Armstrong scored twice.

Jared Young’s first home run.

Jared Young's first home run.

And the grand slam.

And the grand slam.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were shelled by the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers), 7-4.

Cade Horton proved human for a while as he allowed three runs on three hits over five innings. One of the runs allowed by Horton was unearned. Horton did strike out seven and walked just one. He also retired the last eight batters he faced, striking out four of them.

The loss went to Zac Leigh, who allowed two runs on one hit and two walks over one inning. Leigh struck out two.

Left fielder Cole Roederer hit a three-run home run in the second inning, his 13th on the season. Roederer went 2 for 3 with a sacrifice fly for four total RBI. He also scored twice.

The good news here is that Rocket City lost, so the Smokies magic number to clinch a playoff spot dropped to nine with 16 games to play.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were boiled by the Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres), 3-2.

Connor Noland started and got the loss. Noland surrendered three runs, two earned, on six hits over five innings. Four of those six hits were doubles, though. He struck out six and walked one.

Derek Casey gave up just one single and no runs over two innings of relief. He struck out five.

DH Christian Franklin hit a solo home run in the fifth inning, his 11th this year and eighth with South Bend. Franklin was 1 for 4.

Left fielder Brennen Davis was 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI single.

Center fielder Kevin Alcántara was 2 for 4.

Second baseman Ed Howard had a perfect day at the plate the hard way—he was 2 for 2 and was hit by a pitch twice.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were postponed for inclement weather. They’ll play a doubleheader with the RiverDogs on September 2.