Cub Tracks’ pressure luck

The Man of Steele and his merry band stuck their size elevens in the middle of the Brewers’ nine-game winning streak and said “Nine is enough”. The van Pattens were unavailable for comment, but the Brewers were stopped dead in their tracks by the Cubs’ staff, who stymied them so thoroughly that they laid an egg. On the face of it, that was the answer to Monday’s chastening spanking.

Cub Tracks is in favor of Brewer eggs, and maybe, just a little spanking. That’s entertainment! Really it was a playoff-atmosphere spectacular, from what I could glean from the rather large screen it was on in my living room, and from the sound on the 5.1 surround. I’m sure most of you had similar experiences.

The Cubs are climbing the NL Central standings



Cubs Postgame Live!: https://t.co/kWUzzUkVyY pic.twitter.com/JASDfO9td0 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 30, 2023

Welcome to the pre-playoffs. These games are going to count big time. Reds, Giants, Diamondbacks all want IN.

Wednesday afternoon, the Professor (5-7, 3.80 ERA) took a three-hour tour (or a reasonable facsimile thereof) on the Wrigley mound in support of his squad, facing the fearsome Brandon Woodruff (3-1, 2.65 ERA) and his motley brew crew with the wind blowing in.

Wind blowing in hard and slightly to right for Woodruff v. Hendricks at Wrigley Field two hours before first pitch. pic.twitter.com/uClECQC65H — Sara Sanchez (@BCB_Sara) August 30, 2023

What ensued was a tight defensive struggle with lots of errors and a heap of small ball. Adbert Alzolay vultured himself a win by walking in the tying run in the bottom of the 8th but he kept his cool and his fastball, though he flirted with disaster before he was done in the ninth. Phillies, lost, so the Cubs gain ground on the #1 Wild Card spot. Three back in the division.

Ian Happ gets the scoring started! pic.twitter.com/p8VMfFtI7g — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 30, 2023

Cubs take the lead! pic.twitter.com/fUPZhcOSTo — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 30, 2023

“I love pitching in that environment. The fans do a really special job of knowing the situation, knowing what’s at stake, knowing when to get on their feet. I mean, there was a moment in the first inning they were on their feet because they knew a big pitch was coming. That stuff you just don’t really see everywhere else. It’s truly special to pitch for these fans. I loved it.” — Justin Steele.

Brennen Davis’ two-run homer.

.@Cubs take 2 of 3 from Milwaukee! pic.twitter.com/DomFRAEJNk — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 30, 2023

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks talks about the series victory over the NL Central-leading Brewers and what it feels like to be contributing to the playoff push ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/y3BIKd3CqG — Ryan Herrera (@ryan_a_herrera) August 30, 2023

“This is what you hope for in spring training. This is as exciting as it gets for me, getting to September and being in this type of race, it’s fun.” — David Ross.

