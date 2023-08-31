 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ pressure luck

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. How’re your nails? Mine are chewed off. Go Cubs Go, two in a row and a series win. Meatloaf for everybody!

By Duane Pesice
Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Man of Steele and his merry band stuck their size elevens in the middle of the Brewers’ nine-game winning streak and said “Nine is enough”. The van Pattens were unavailable for comment, but the Brewers were stopped dead in their tracks by the Cubs’ staff, who stymied them so thoroughly that they laid an egg. On the face of it, that was the answer to Monday’s chastening spanking.

Cub Tracks is in favor of Brewer eggs, and maybe, just a little spanking. That’s entertainment! Really it was a playoff-atmosphere spectacular, from what I could glean from the rather large screen it was on in my living room, and from the sound on the 5.1 surround. I’m sure most of you had similar experiences.

Welcome to the pre-playoffs. These games are going to count big time. Reds, Giants, Diamondbacks all want IN.

Wednesday afternoon, the Professor (5-7, 3.80 ERA) took a three-hour tour (or a reasonable facsimile thereof) on the Wrigley mound in support of his squad, facing the fearsome Brandon Woodruff (3-1, 2.65 ERA) and his motley brew crew with the wind blowing in.

What ensued was a tight defensive struggle with lots of errors and a heap of small ball. Adbert Alzolay vultured himself a win by walking in the tying run in the bottom of the 8th but he kept his cool and his fastball, though he flirted with disaster before he was done in the ninth. Phillies, lost, so the Cubs gain ground on the #1 Wild Card spot. Three back in the division.

“I love pitching in that environment. The fans do a really special job of knowing the situation, knowing what’s at stake, knowing when to get on their feet. I mean, there was a moment in the first inning they were on their feet because they knew a big pitch was coming. That stuff you just don’t really see everywhere else. It’s truly special to pitch for these fans. I loved it.” — Justin Steele.

Brennen Davis’ two-run homer.

Food For Thought:

