Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 31

Outfielder Brennen Davis ended his rehab stint and rejoined the Iowa Cubs.

Left-handed pitcher Richard Bleier was released.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs cooped up the Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers), 10-7.

Starter Caleb Kilian got roughed up today to the tune of seven runs on eight hits over 4.1 innings. Four of those eight hits were home runs. Kilian struck out four and walked one.

Luke Little, pitching on back-to-back nights for the first time in his career, got the win with two-thirds of an inning in relief of Kilian. Little faced two batters—one strikeout and one ground out.

Brad Boxberger also went in back-to-back nights for the first time in his current rehab assignment. Boxberger pitched one inning, gave up no hits or runs, walked one and struck out one.

After Tyler Duffey threw two scoreless innings of relief, Michael Rucker pitched a perfect ninth inning for the save. He struck out one.

Third baseman Chase Strumpf hit a two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning to tie the game up 3-3. It was Strumpf’s 11th home run for Iowa and 18th overall. Strumpf was 1 for 4 with a bases-loaded walk in the sixth inning which gave him three total RBI.

Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza was 2 for 4 with a double and a two-run single. Perlaza scored once.

Left fielder Jared Young was 2 for 4 with a walk and one run scored.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong went 2 for 5. He scored twice and drove in one.

Iowa is only 2 1⁄ 2 games out of a second-half title and a playoff spot. However, they’re also in a tie with Nashville for ninth place. So it’s going to be messy the final 3 1/2 weeks.

Strumpf’s home run.

Call it a tie ball game courtesy of Chase Strumpf pic.twitter.com/ig1DCHqfWI — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) August 31, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were cracked by the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers), 3-2.

Brandon Birdsell started and took the loss after allowing three runs on eight hits over five innings. Two of the hits were home runs, including a two-run home run by Jackson Chourio.

Frankie Scalzo Jr. pitched a clean top of the ninth in his Double-A debut. He struck out one.

First baseman Nelson Maldonado was 2 for 3 with an RBI double.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs got seared by the Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres), 8-5.

Starter Grant Kipp got tagged for five runs on five hits over 4.1 innings. Kipp struck out six and walked two.

Michael McAvene took the loss in relief. McAvene gave up three run on three hits, including a two-run home run, over two innings. McAvene struck out two and walked no one.

First baseman Felix Steven was 2 for 3 with a walk and one run scored.

Second baseman James Triantos went 2 for 4 with a run scored.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were bitten by the Charleston RiverDogs (Rays), 6-2.

Jackson Ferris started and took the loss after giving up four runs on five hits over three innings. He struck out six and walked three.

DH Brian Kalmer drove home both Pelicans runs with a single in the fifth inning. He was 2 for 4.