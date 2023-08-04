Baseball history unpacked, August 4

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in history:

1181 - Supernova SN 1181 in the constellation Cassiopeia observed by Chinese and Japanese astronomers, lasting until August 6.

1578 - Battle of The Three Kings [Battle of Alcazar quivir): Moroccans defeat a Moroccan-Portuguese alliance in northern Morocco with 10,000 killed.

1701 - The Peace of Montreal: thirty Amerindian tribes sign accord guaranteeing their neutrality in the event of conflict between France and England.

1789 - French Revolution: The National Constituent Assembly meets and issues the first decrees that abolish centuries of feudalism in France.

1790 - United States Revenue Cutter Service is established to serve as an armed customs enforcement service (becoming the US Coast Guard in 1915).

1830 - Plans for city of Chicago laid out.

1892 - Sunday school teacher Lizzie Borden's father and stepmother are murdered with an axe in Fall River, Massachusetts; Borden is later arrested, tried and acquitted.

1944 - Anne Frank arrested in Amsterdam by German Security Police (Grüne Polizei) following a tip-off from an informer who was never identified.

