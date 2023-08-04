Outside The Confines: Just say no

There has already been a lot said about the big moves that happened at the deadline, because what’s more fun than speculating about trades? Reacting to them.
Obviously, a lot of the discussion has revolved around the Mets trading both Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, but if we’re on the topic of Tigers pitchers (or former Tigers pitchers), the biggest talking point in the wake of the deadline revolves around a trade that didn’t actually happen.
Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez was an obvious trade target that many teams were interested in, but for some reason, the Tigers decided to listen seriously to an offer from a team that was on Rodriguez’s no-trade list. And Rodriguez opted to decline the trade, which was his right to do.
Whether this speaks highly of Rodriguez for sticking it out with a mid-level AL Central team because he seems to like the environment; or it is a lose-lose scenario for everyone involved, plenty of people are discussing what it means.
That and more in today’s links!
- Bryan Hoch gives us more details on the injury that may have put Anthony Rizzo on the IL with post-concussion symptoms.
- Michael Baumann looks at how Lance Lynn has developed this season.
- Drew Davison shares how Max Scherzer did in his Rangers debut.
- Likewise Brian McTaggart checks in on how Justin Verlander is fitting right back in with the Astros.
- A young Dodgers fan had a delightful response to interfering with a play. Story by Dan Gartland.
- Melissa Lockard looks at the lasting impact of Dave Henderson and his foundation’s ongoing efforts to find a cure for the rare disorder Angelman Syndrome. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- I feel like we’re inching more towards MLS jersey territory every day.
The Giants announced that they’ll now have jersey patches. They’re sponsored by Cruise, a driverless car company: pic.twitter.com/kiwkyDMfMd— Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) August 3, 2023
- Dan Szymborksi assesses which team changed their fate the most at the deadline.
- After the deadline Michael Lorenzen proves to be worth the price for Phillies. story by Todd Zolecki.
- Emma Baccellieri explains why Eduardo Rodriguez turning down a trade to the Dodgers is such a rare show of character.
- Ken Rosenthal had a different take on the matter, suggesting there were no winners in the trade that didn’t go through. (The Athletic subscription required).
- Here are ten returning players who could help their teams more than any deadline trade. Story by Alden Gonzalez.
- This is a real bummer for Liam Hendriks, who just recovered from cancer earlier this season. It has been announced he will have Tommy John surgery.
Recovery time for Liam Hendriks, 34, is expected to take approximately 12-14 months. He was placed on the 15-day injured list on June 11 (retroactive to June 10) with right elbow inflammation after going 2-0 with a 5.40 ERA (3 ER/5.0 IP).— Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) August 2, 2023
- Ben Clemens determines the deadline winners and losers.
- Here’s one post-deadline question for every team. (MLB)
- Nick Selbe had more information on the events that triggered the Yankees sending Domingo German to the restricted list.
- Eno Saris looks at which team added the most, statistically, at the deadline. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- I cannot express how much I love Zack Greinke.
My last year a ball hit to my left that I could make in my sleep & couldn’t get to it. Came to dugout & told Zack Greinke “Man, I’ve lost a step”…— Jerry Hairston, Jr. (@TheRealJHair) August 2, 2023
He said “Nope, You’ve lost 2” https://t.co/12vzbgf4kG
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.
Loading comments...