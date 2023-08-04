Outside The Confines: Just say no

There has already been a lot said about the big moves that happened at the deadline, because what’s more fun than speculating about trades? Reacting to them.

Obviously, a lot of the discussion has revolved around the Mets trading both Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, but if we’re on the topic of Tigers pitchers (or former Tigers pitchers), the biggest talking point in the wake of the deadline revolves around a trade that didn’t actually happen.

Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez was an obvious trade target that many teams were interested in, but for some reason, the Tigers decided to listen seriously to an offer from a team that was on Rodriguez’s no-trade list. And Rodriguez opted to decline the trade, which was his right to do.

Whether this speaks highly of Rodriguez for sticking it out with a mid-level AL Central team because he seems to like the environment; or it is a lose-lose scenario for everyone involved, plenty of people are discussing what it means.

That and more in today’s links!

The Giants announced that they’ll now have jersey patches. They’re sponsored by Cruise, a driverless car company: pic.twitter.com/kiwkyDMfMd — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) August 3, 2023

Recovery time for Liam Hendriks, 34, is expected to take approximately 12-14 months. He was placed on the 15-day injured list on June 11 (retroactive to June 10) with right elbow inflammation after going 2-0 with a 5.40 ERA (3 ER/5.0 IP). — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) August 2, 2023

My last year a ball hit to my left that I could make in my sleep & couldn’t get to it. Came to dugout & told Zack Greinke “Man, I’ve lost a step”…

He said “Nope, You’ve lost 2” https://t.co/12vzbgf4kG — Jerry Hairston, Jr. (@TheRealJHair) August 2, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.