Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 4

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs plucked the Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers), 3-1.

Jordan Wicks had his best Triple-A start and his third Triple-A win. Wicks allowed just one run on one hit over five innings. He walked two and struck out three. He also hit a batter.

With Manuel Rodríguez off to Durham and the Rays, Cam Sanders got called on to pitch the ninth and get the save. Sanders’ only blemish was a two-out infield single. He struck out the other three batters he faced swinging.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong got his first Triple-A hit in the fifth inning, a solo home run over the left-center field wall. It was Crow-Armstrong’s 15th home run this season. He was 1 for 4.

Second baseman Miles Mastrobuoni doubled twice in a 2 for 4 night. He doubled in the first inning and scored on an Edwin Ríos single. Ríos was 1 for 4.

Shortstop Luis Vazquez was 1 for 1 with two walks. He singled home a run in the fourth inning.

Here’s PCA’s home run.

Pete Crow-Armstrong blasts this solo home run for his first Triple-A hit! Good for your @GreatClips Clip of the Game. pic.twitter.com/pSJyb2LqcU — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) August 5, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were caged by the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds), 3-1.

Kohl Franklin started and was the hard-luck loser in tonight’s game. Franklin allowed a solo home run in the fifth inning to Jose Torres and not much else. The final line of Franklin was one run on three hits over 4.2 innings. Franklin did walk four, but he struck out seven.

With two outs and the bases empty in the bottom of the ninth, left fielder Cole Roederer broke up the shutout with his tenth home run of the year. Roederer went 1 for 3 with a walk.

DH Owen Caissie and catcher Jake Optiz both went 2 for 4.

Roederer’s home run.

Cole Roederer with his 10th HR of the year in the bottom of the 9th to prevent the shutout. pic.twitter.com/SZs22Ucw9Z — Brad (@ballskwok) August 5, 2023

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs defanged the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers), 5-3.

Michael Arias threw the first five innings and surrendered two runs on four hits. He walked three and struck out six.

The win went to Tyler Santana with three innings of scoreless relief. Santana allowed just one hit. He struck out two and walked no one.

Sheldon Reed allowed a run on three singles in the ninth, but hung on for the save. Reed struck out two and walked no one.

The Cubs were trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the third when right fielder Ezequiel Pagan came to the plate with Ethan Hearn on first. Pagan cranked a two-run home run to give South Bend a 2-1 lead. It was Pagan’s fifth home run this year, He was 1 for 4 tonight.

Hearn went 1 for 3.

First baseman Felix Stevens broke a 2-2 tie with a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth. It was Stevens’ 20th home run on the year and seventh with South Bend. He was 1 for 3 with a walk. Stevens has a 14-game hitting streak.

Shortstop Josh Rivera continued his strong start to his professional career. Rivera went 3 for 4 with two doubles and one run batted in.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans got all wet against the Down East Wood Ducks (Rangers), 7-1.

Starter Grant Kipp went five innings and gave up four runs on six hits. He struck out three, walked one and hit one batter.

Shortstop Jefferson Rojas went 2 for 5 with a double.

Third baseman Pedro Ramirez was 2 for 3 with a walk.

ACL Cubs

Beat the Guardians, 2-1.